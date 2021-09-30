Woman, 34, arrested for allegedly providing sexual services in residential unit in S'pore

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

She allegedly provided sexual services from a residential unit at Seraya Lane, the police said.

Provided sexual services

According to the police news release on Sep. 30, an anti-vice enforcement operation was conducted by the police at the said location on Sep. 29.

Packets of condoms were seized.

From preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the woman had allegedly provided sexual services in the unit, and had committed an offence under the Women’s Charter.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of keeping, managing, or assisting in the management of a place of assignation may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$100,000, an imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

Additionally, the police advised property owners to ensure that their tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises. Those found guilty of knowingly allowing their premises to be used for vice-related activities may be liable to the same punishment mentioned above.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.

