Back

Woman, 34, arrested for allegedly providing sexual services in residential unit in S'pore

Police investigations are ongoing.

Fiona Tan | September 30, 2021, 07:30 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested for her suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

She allegedly provided sexual services from a residential unit at Seraya Lane, the police said.

Provided sexual services

According to the police news release on Sep. 30, an anti-vice enforcement operation was conducted by the police at the said location on Sep. 29.

Packets of condoms were seized.

Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

From preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the woman had allegedly provided sexual services in the unit, and had committed an offence under the Women’s Charter.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of keeping, managing, or assisting in the management of a place of assignation may be liable to a fine not exceeding S$100,000, an imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, or both.

Additionally, the police advised property owners to ensure that their tenants do not carry out vice activities in their premises. Those found guilty of knowingly allowing their premises to be used for vice-related activities may be liable to the same punishment mentioned above.

Top photo via Singapore Police Force.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

M'sian keeps MC issued by ex-PM Mahathir from 1963, clinic still in operation today

He was given 5 days MC.

September 30, 2021, 09:34 PM

Softhaus, Baker’s Brew, All The Batter & more: experience a ‘Great World’ of desserts & promotions this October

Eat, shop and be rewarded.

September 30, 2021, 08:50 PM

S'porean mother & daughter duo starts home-based business, creates handmade memory blankets from old baby clothing

As for baby Noah, he also contributes to the business: by growing well and outgrowing his clothes.

September 30, 2021, 08:23 PM

S’porean, 25, who joined Amazon as part-timer with no industry experience, is now a team lead at its fulfillment centre

Exceptional.

September 30, 2021, 08:00 PM

China factory selling cheap knock-offs of 'Squid Game' henchmen outfit for under S$22

Looks terrible.

September 30, 2021, 07:25 PM

Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin, 38, announces pregnancy

Awwwwwwwww :')

September 30, 2021, 07:01 PM

S'poreans can't think they can avoid competition by building walls to keep foreigners out: Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore is part of the economic activity of the world.

September 30, 2021, 06:21 PM

US: Hong Kong Covid-19 danger level was raised in error

Hong Kong is now back to Level 1.

September 30, 2021, 06:07 PM

Even showering was ‘a source of pain’ for life-long eczema sufferer

It hurts to, but it’ll hurt more not to.

September 30, 2021, 05:59 PM

Secretlab raises chair prices by 10%, says it cannot absorb cost increases

Secretlab also debunked the misconception that they are earning high profits off their chairs.

September 30, 2021, 05:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.