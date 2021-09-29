Back

Le Cordon Bleu-trained baker opens Buona Vista cafe serving ondeh orhnee tarts & more

Sweet.

Fasiha Nazren | September 29, 2021, 01:24 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Located just minutes away from Buona Vista MRT is Whiskit, a bakery and cafe.

Le Cordon Bleu-trained

The cafe is opened by a Singaporean who honed his French pastry skills at Le Cordon Bleu in Tokyo.

Co-founder and chief whisker, Chee Keong, enrolled into the prestigious culinary school in 2014 to pursue his passion for making desserts after spending years working in the corporate world.

Whiskit started off as an online business before opening as a physical cafe.

At first, the cafe only specialised in desserts. Soon, it expanded its menu to include mains.

Quaint cafe in Buona Vista

The quaint cafe boasts a nature-themed decor with plenty of lush greenery.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whiskit Bakery Cafe (@whiskitcafe)

Tarts from S$5

Customers can try their unique array of signature tarts which starts from S$5.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whiskit Bakery Cafe (@whiskitcafe)

This includes the kaya ondeh tart (S$5), a tart filled with kaya paste and topped with the crowd favourite ondeh ondeh.

Photo courtesy of Whiskit.

There's also the orhnee ondeh tart (S$5), a tart filled with orhnee paste and topped with ondeh ondeh.

Photo courtesy of Whiskit.

Another popular offering is the lemon meringue tart (S$7).

Photo courtesy of Whiskit.

Affordable mains

If you're up for some breakfast, Whiskit offers toast sets (from S$3.20), which includes a drink of choice, soft boiled eggs and toast.

Photo from Whiskit.

You can opt to have you toast served with kaya, earl grey spread or nutella.

Whiskit also offers affordable mains ranging from S$7 to S$10.50.

This includes curry chicken (S$8), beef lasagne (S$9.50) and beef stew (S$10.50).

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whiskit Bakery Cafe (@whiskitcafe)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whiskit Bakery Cafe (@whiskitcafe)

Photo from Whiskit.

You can see Whiskit's full menu here:

Photo from Whiskit.

Photo from Whiskit.

Details

11 Biopolis Way #01-08 Singapore 138667

Opening hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 5pm on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Whiskit and @g_lovescooking on Instagram.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

S'pore contributes over 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia's Batam & Riau Islands

Close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia.

September 29, 2021, 01:15 PM

Squid game's Park Hae Soo welcomes first child

Double happiness.

September 29, 2021, 12:22 PM

Man, 41, arrested after allegedly uttering gang chant at Boon Keng funeral procession

He is suspected to be a member of an unlawful society.

September 29, 2021, 12:09 PM

Demon Slayer Season 2 to premiere on Dec. 5, 2021

Exciting.

September 29, 2021, 12:04 PM

Subway S'pore has new seafood patty made of squid, fish & shrimp available till Nov. 17, 2021

If you're feeling like having something less gamey.

September 29, 2021, 11:51 AM

Eric Tsang, 68, is now TVB's general manager

He joined TVB as deputy general manager just eight months ago.

September 29, 2021, 11:23 AM

M'sia is developing its own contact tracing token, similar to S'pore's TraceTogether

The system is "similar to that in Singapore," said Malaysia's health minister.

September 29, 2021, 11:06 AM

Have you seen Julia? Nature Society S'pore looking for introduced butterfly species

Citizens can share sightings of the butterfly on the NSS Nature Sightings Project page.

September 29, 2021, 10:05 AM

HDB resident collects free rainwater via ingenious umbrella contraption along corridor

Collecting rainwater is legal in Singapore.

September 29, 2021, 04:11 AM

2,236 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 28, 5 deaths reported

Tonight's update in full.

September 29, 2021, 12:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.