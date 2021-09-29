Le Cordon Bleu-trained baker opens Buona Vista cafe serving ondeh orhnee tarts & more

Located just minutes away from Buona Vista MRT is Whiskit, a bakery and cafe.

Le Cordon Bleu-trained

The cafe is opened by a Singaporean who honed his French pastry skills at Le Cordon Bleu in Tokyo.

Co-founder and chief whisker, Chee Keong, enrolled into the prestigious culinary school in 2014 to pursue his passion for making desserts after spending years working in the corporate world.

Whiskit started off as an online business before opening as a physical cafe.

At first, the cafe only specialised in desserts. Soon, it expanded its menu to include mains.

Quaint cafe in Buona Vista

The quaint cafe boasts a nature-themed decor with plenty of lush greenery.

Tarts from S$5

Customers can try their unique array of signature tarts which starts from S$5.

This includes the kaya ondeh tart (S$5), a tart filled with kaya paste and topped with the crowd favourite ondeh ondeh.

There's also the orhnee ondeh tart (S$5), a tart filled with orhnee paste and topped with ondeh ondeh.

Another popular offering is the lemon meringue tart (S$7).

Affordable mains

If you're up for some breakfast, Whiskit offers toast sets (from S$3.20), which includes a drink of choice, soft boiled eggs and toast.

You can opt to have you toast served with kaya, earl grey spread or nutella.

Whiskit also offers affordable mains ranging from S$7 to S$10.50.

This includes curry chicken (S$8), beef lasagne (S$9.50) and beef stew (S$10.50).

You can see Whiskit's full menu here:

Details

11 Biopolis Way #01-08 Singapore 138667

Opening hours: 8:30am to 5:30pm on Mondays to Fridays, 11am to 5pm on Saturdays. Closed on Sundays.

Top image from Whiskit and @g_lovescooking on Instagram.