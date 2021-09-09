WhatsApp to stop supporting 43 smartphone models from Nov. 1, 2021

WhatsApp will not be providing support to 43 smartphone models starting from Nov. 1, 2021.

According to WhatsApp's FAQ page, the messaging platform will no longer be available on devices running anything older than Android OS 4.1, Apple's iOS 10, and KaiOS 2.5.1.

This affects 43 smartphone models that cannot support these newer operating systems.

WhatsApp has said that phasing out support for older smartphones will help the platform run more securely, The Sun reported.

What happens on Nov. 1?

News18 reported that it is unlikely that WhatsApp will stop working immediately on these phones when Nov. 1 comes.

However, the affected smartphones will no longer get new features and security updates, which means that the app will gradually become defunct on these phones.

WhatsApp recommends that users of these phones switch to a supported device.

However, chat history cannot be transferred across platforms. Instead, WhatsApp said that they provide the option to export one's chat history as an email attachment.

Affected smartphone models

According to The National News, the affected smartphone models are:

Apple

iPhone SE (first generation), 6S and 6S Plus

Samsung

Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Ace 2, Galaxy Xcover 2, and Galaxy Core

LG

LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, and Ascend D2

Sony

Sony Xperia Neo L, Sony Xperia Miro, and Xperia Arc S

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand Memo and Grand X Quad V987

Other phones

Lenovo A820, HTC Desire 500, Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, Faea F1, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, UMi X2, and THL W8

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Unsplash and Pexels