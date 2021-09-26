Back

Waterspout causes strong winds at East Coast Park, also spotted from Bedok

Ashley Tan | September 26, 2021, 01:07 PM

A waterspout was spotted off the coast of East Coast Park on the morning of Sep. 26.

A parkgoer, Siew Yan, shared that she was part of a group of youths from the Youth Corp's Sustainability Cluster who were conducting a beach cleanup.

Photo from Siew Yan

She noticed the weather phenomenon at around 10:22am.

Here's a video she took.

Video from Siew Yan

Dark skies and strong winds

The skies swirl and appear particularly dark above the waterspout. Here's a timelapse of the event Siew Yan recorded.

Video from Siew Yan

The waterspout was accompanied by strong winds, and in a third video, sand can be seen being swept up from the beach.

The waterspout apparently lasted for around five minutes before dissipating.

Spotted from inland

The waterspout was also spotted from further inland. One Meena Kumawat shared several videos of the tornado-like occurrence from a vantage point somewhere in Bedok.

Video from Meena Kumawat

Photo from Meena Kumawat

A waterspout is a weather phenomenon that happens over coastal waters, when there is a difference in temperature between the atmosphere and the water body.

It usually lasts for a few minutes and will dissipate as it approaches the coast.

Waterspouts are typically not associated with thunderstorms, unless they are tornadic waterspouts. The latter might move from water to land, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

Top photo from Siew Yan and Meena Kumawat / FB

