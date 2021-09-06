Back

S'pore's first water bike service ever to launch at Pasir Ris Beach on Oct. 2, 2021

A new way to have fun at the beach.

Zi Shan Kow | September 06, 2021, 04:14 PM

Singapore's first water bike service, Waterbike Singapore, is launching on Oct. 2, 2021.

Photo via Waterbike Singapore.

Cycling on water

Just like a regular bicycle, a water bike functions by having a user peddle to generate movement.

But the water bike is installed on two floats instead of wheels.

The device can be used for leisure or recreation, and is touted as a novel way to enjoy nature and water sports without even getting wet.

According to Waterbike Singapore, the bikes can reach a speed of 15 km/h on water.

Photo via Waterbike Singapore.

Safe and easy to ride

The lightweight bike is easy to ride, and perfect for family excursions in the water.

Shaped like a catamaran, the water bike is extremely stable. And unlike stand up paddle boards and traditional bikes, no balancing skill is required.

For safety, water bike rentals also come with life jackets, walkie talkies, and dry storage bags for your belongings.

Mothership understands that Waterbike Singapore has future plans to conduct tours with tour guides in different parts of Singapore.

Photo via Waterbike Singapore.

Water bike rental

Rental is available every Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 5pm.

Bookings can be done via their calendar, where slots are available from Oct. 2.

The group size is currently capped at five, following Covid-19 guidelines.

Rates

1 hour: S$30

2 hours: S$50

3 hours: S$60

4 hours: S$80

Details

Location: Campsite 1 @ Pasir Ris Park, 159T Jalan Loyang Besar, Singapore 506927

Purchase of water bikes and gift cards are also available on the Waterbike Singapore website.

Top images via Waterbike Singapore.

