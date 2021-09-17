Back

MOH to deploy 100 vending machines across S'pore to help distribute ART kits from Sep. 18

24-hour access.

Nigel Chua | September 17, 2021, 05:48 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will distribute Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits via vending machines at 56 locations across the island, from Sep. 18, 2021.

The 24-hour vending machines are meant to facilitate distribution of test kits.

This includes those who receive Health Risk Warnings (HRW) and Health Risk Alerts (HRA), as these individuals will be required to test themselves.

Who can collect test kits?

Those who receive a SMS notification from the Ministry of Health (MOH) informing them that they are required to do self-testing will be able to collect ART test kits from these vending machines.

Health Risk Warning (HRW)

Those who receive an HRW SMS notification must get a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic or Private Practitioner and self-isolate until they receive a negative result from their first PCR test.

They will also be required to perform self-administered ART tests on the third, fifth and seventh day from the day of last exposure to the Covid-19 case whom they were close contacts with.

They must also take another exit PCR test on or after the eighth day at a SASH clinic or Private Practitioner.

Health Risk Alert (HRA)

From Sep. 18, 2021, individuals who receive an HRA SMS notification should perform a self-administered ART test on the first, third and fifth day from the day of last exposure to the Covid-19 case whom they were potentially close contacts with.

They should also monitor their health until the tenth day of exposure.

All who have been issued a HRW or a HRA can use their government-distributed kits to perform the required self-administered ART tests.

Where to find the vending machines?

100 vending machines will be deployed across 56 locations islandwide from Sep. 18, 2021.

A list of steps for collection of the ART self-test kits is available at gowhere.gov.sg/art.

Here's a list of the locations:

