1 out of more than 900 travel lane passengers to S'pore tested positive for Covid-19, more lanes soon

So far, one traveller out of more than 900 passengers that have entered Singapore on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, the passenger had been detected on arrival and was subsequently isolated.

"What it basically tells us is the system is working and we are gaining confidence with it," said the minister.

"And I think that's an important prerequisite before we think about scaling to other countries."

Iswaran was speaking to the media after giving a speech at a conference held by the ministry to commemorate the 20-year milestone of its formation.

In his speech, Iswaran said several countries and regions have expressed interest in opening VTLs with Singapore and that the ministry was actively working on expanding the scheme in the coming weeks and months.

He added that the VTL — which launched on Sep. 8 — has thus far proved promising.

The scheme allows for fully vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei to enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice.

As of Sep. 16, 2,241 travellers from Germany and 81 travellers from Brunei have received approval to enter Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

Considerations when expanding the VTL

Iswaran said both public health and operational considerations were taken into account when deciding which countries to open up to.

Public health considerations include a country's Covid-19 incidence rate, vaccination rate, and testing regimes.

"Operational considerations are just as important," said Iswaran, noting the need for vaccination documents, pre-departure, on-arrival, and mid-trip testing.

So far, with more than 900 travellers entering via the VTL, all have complied with the repeated testing regime.

"That is a very good sign because it means that people understand what is required — both on the side of the traveller but also on the part of the other parties involved."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @shawnanggg via Unsplash