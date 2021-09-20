Back

1 out of more than 900 travel lane passengers to S'pore tested positive for Covid-19, more lanes soon

Minister for Transport S. Iswaran: "It basically tells us is the system is working".

Andrew Koay | September 20, 2021, 05:13 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

So far, one traveller out of more than 900 passengers that have entered Singapore on the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Minister for Transport S. Iswaran, the passenger had been detected on arrival and was subsequently isolated.

"What it basically tells us is the system is working and we are gaining confidence with it," said the minister.

"And I think that's an important prerequisite before we think about scaling to other countries."

Iswaran was speaking to the media after giving a speech at a conference held by the ministry to commemorate the 20-year milestone of its formation.

In his speech, Iswaran said several countries and regions have expressed interest in opening VTLs with Singapore and that the ministry was actively working on expanding the scheme in the coming weeks and months.

He added that the VTL — which launched on Sep. 8 — has thus far proved promising.

The scheme allows for fully vaccinated travellers from Germany and Brunei to enter Singapore without serving a stay-home notice.

As of Sep. 16, 2,241 travellers from Germany and 81 travellers from Brunei have received approval to enter Singapore, reported The Straits Times.

Considerations when expanding the VTL

Iswaran said both public health and operational considerations were taken into account when deciding which countries to open up to.

Public health considerations include a country's Covid-19 incidence rate, vaccination rate, and testing regimes.

"Operational considerations are just as important," said Iswaran, noting the need for vaccination documents, pre-departure, on-arrival, and mid-trip testing.

So far, with more than 900 travellers entering via the VTL, all have complied with the repeated testing regime.

"That is a very good sign because it means that people understand what is required — both on the side of the traveller but also on the part of the other parties involved."

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @shawnanggg via Unsplash

Mom's Touch S'pore releases chocolate spicy fried chicken for Halloween

Hello police hello doctor hello God.

September 20, 2021, 04:55 PM

S'pore boy, 11, steals S$4,000 from mum to buy mobile top-up cards to feed gaming addiction

When easy payment becomes too easy even kids can do it.

September 20, 2021, 04:46 PM

Large dome-shaped rainbow sighted over Lavender & Queenstown on Sep. 20 morning

Monday motivation.

September 20, 2021, 04:00 PM

Johor Sultan praises M'sian comic Ronny Chieng & songwriter Gin Lee for making Johor proud

Celebrating local talent.

September 20, 2021, 03:53 PM

Enrichment centre apologises after staff shows up as clown outside S'pore primary schools

Marketing gimmick gone wrong.

September 20, 2021, 03:22 PM

Ex-M'sia PM Najib eyeing election contest, doesn't confirm or deny taking economic adviser role

Najib said: "Any politician who would want to play a role would want a seat in parliament."

September 20, 2021, 02:25 PM

'Unknown Good Samaritan' that SCDF wanted to find turned out to be SCDF officer who passed away in accident

Rest in peace.

September 20, 2021, 01:17 PM

Clown seen outside primary school in Bedok, allegedly offered child S$1,000 to follow him

Stay vigilant and do not follow strangers.

September 20, 2021, 01:11 PM

Ads for sanitary pad in M’sia withdrawn after backlash for motif resembling vulva

The brand clarified that it is not their intention to offend any woman or community.

September 20, 2021, 12:46 PM

MOH: New 'stepped-up' community care facilities for stable Covid-19 patients with underlying conditions

First facility at NTUC Health Nursing Home in Tampines will be operationally ready on Sep. 23.

September 20, 2021, 12:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.