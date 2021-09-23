Vaccinated pregnant women pass protection to babies: Study

Pregnant women who get mRNA vaccines pass high levels of antibodies to their babies, according to a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology – Maternal Fetal Medicine on Sep. 21.

Passing protection

36 newborns tested at birth were found to all have antibodies to protect against Covid-19, after their mothers were vaccinated with shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

The study is novel as it measures the antibody levels in umbilical cord blood, to distinguish between immunity from natural infection or from vaccination, reported Bloomberg.

Ashley Roman, a co-author of the study, told Bloomberg:

“We pushed this data out relatively early because it’s a unique finding and it has important implications for care. Right now we’re recommending all pregnant women receive the vaccine for maternal benefit".

Study design

Researchers looked for antibodies to spike protein, which typically appears after vaccination or getting infected with Covid-19, and to nucleocapsid protein, which is only present after getting Covid, in the cord blood of 36 fully-vaccinated pregnant women.

Among the 36 samples, 31 tested negative for antibodies to the nucleocapsid protein.

This means that 31 pregnant women actually developed immunity as a result of the vaccine, according to Bloomberg.

Researchers added that the "robust cord blood levels" in all subjects suggested a high level of antibodies' transmission to protect the infant, at least during the neonatal period.

This is important, as newborns may come into contact after discharge with family members who have not received the vaccine (for example, siblings who are still below the age threshold for vaccination).

Situation in Singapore

Singapore's Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination (EC19V) previously recommended the use of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women in June.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) noted that no harm was observed to pregnant women or their babies after vaccination, with the known benefits of the vaccine outweighing the potential risks.

During a Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) press conference on Sep. 10, Ministry of Health's Director of Medical Services Kenneth Mak and Health Minister Ong Ye Kung also urged pregnant women and women who intend to have children soon to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Mak added that pregnant women concerned about their individual medical situation should consult their doctor to get further information and advice.

According to Bloomberg, only 30 per cent of pregnant women aged 18 to 49 in the U.S. are vaccinated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Sep. 11, despite growing evidence of prenatal vaccine safety.

