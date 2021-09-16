New Japanese-inspired cafe at Upper Thomson offers steak, otah sandos & seaweed tater tots

If you're looking for a new cafe to try out, check out Hello Arigato at Upper Thomson Road.

Check out the Musubi Shi (S$12), an appetiser comprising fried spam and koshihikari sushi rice wrapped in seaweed.

Other appetisers that might catch your fancy: The Hello Kombu Tater Tots (S$13) which has crispy Tater Tots served with a mayonnaise which according to 8 Days, is infused with kelp and seaweed, and the Arigato Truffle Fries (S$13) which is served with decadent parmigiano reggiano and truffle mayonnaise.

If you're craving sandwiches, Hello Arigato offers some pretty fun made-to-order sandos (Japanese for "sandwiches").

The Gyu Sando (S$26) comes with 160g of New Zealand Angus Beef Striploin sandwiched between lightly toasted Japanese milk bread.

The Otah Sando (S$20) is slightly more affordable and comes with a thick chunk of breaded Muar otah-otah. It comes with kaffir lime sambal, coconut mayonnaise, and cucumber slices.

Other sandwiches include the Teriyaki Sando (S$15), which comes with a fried and glazed chicken thigh, and the Katsu Sando (S$16) which has a breaded fried pork chop.

If you want something more filling, the Miso Buta Don (S$18) has Hokkaido pork belly that is glazed with spiced miso, served stop koshihikari rice.

Other donburi options include Teriyaki Chicken (S$14) and Unagi Supreme (S$28).

Hello Arigato also serves a variety of pastas, bakes, and drinks. Check out this link for its full menu.

According to 8 Days, Hello Arigato is set up by business partners Colin Chen and Wong Yingming, as well as chef Gabriel Tan. The former two are behind famous Japanese-themed restaurant The Refinery at Jalan Besar.

Here's a look at the cafe space:

Hello Arigato

Address: 227 Upper Thomson Road (map)

Opening hours: Tuesdays to Sundays

Tue - Fri: 11am - 4pm, 6pm - 9pm

Sat - Sun: 10am - 4pm, 6pm - 9pm

Contact: 8772 3778

Socials: Instagram • Facebook • Website

All images via Hello Arigato.