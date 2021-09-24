Back

9 women, aged 22 to 47, arrested from 3 unlicensed massage establishments at Little India

If convicted, the offence can carry a fine up to S$10,000, an imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Fiona Tan | September 24, 2021, 03:46 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Nine women in Singapore have been arrested in police enforcement operations on three unlicensed massage establishments at Little India.

Nine women arrested from unlicensed massage establishments

According to a police news release on Sep. 24, the police enforcement operations took place on Sep. 16 and Sep. 17.

During which, three massage establishments were allegedly found to be operating without a valid license, which was in contravention of the Massage Establishments Act.

Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

In addition, nine women, who were identified to be masseuses, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Image courtesy of Singapore Police Force.

Those found guilty of carrying on the business of providing massages services in an unlicensed establishment for massage shall be fined up to S$10,000, an imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine not exceeding S$20,000, an imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force

Marsiling neighbours donate household items & cleaning equipment after HDB flat fire

The family is still looking for basic appliances, though.

September 24, 2021, 03:44 PM

Impossible Foods' plant-based pork to land in S'pore restaurants in Nov. 2021

It debuted in the U.S. and will be launching in Hong Kong restaurants from Oct. 4.

September 24, 2021, 03:08 PM

PM Lee 'saddened' that Panasonic closing refrigeration compressor factory in S'pore

He said that Singapore continues to "highly value" investors like Panasonic.

September 24, 2021, 02:13 PM

MS Explains: Changes to Copyright Act don't mean you lose all rights to your wedding photos

What do the new changes to the Copyright Act mean to the average Singaporean? We break it down.

September 24, 2021, 02:04 PM

M'sia & S'pore discussing reopening border soon: M'sia foreign minister

A proposal for daily commute between the two countries will also be submitted.

September 24, 2021, 01:09 PM

'Ma Ling Parade': FairPrice's punny post on food items & places in S'pore goes viral

You name it, they have it.

September 24, 2021, 01:06 PM

Jalan Besar coffee shop has S$0.90 mala loklok, opens till 1am

September 24, 2021, 12:42 PM

Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay has gelato, affogato & toasted brioche sandwiches

Nice place to chill.

September 24, 2021, 12:16 PM

Domestic worker not paid 13 months salary by S'porean employer charged for working elsewhere

A 56-year-old Singaporean woman is facing 13 charges for not paying her helper.

September 24, 2021, 12:01 PM

S'pore's first panda cub opens his eyes for the very first time

Cute!

September 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.