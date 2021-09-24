9 women, aged 22 to 47, arrested from 3 unlicensed massage establishments at Little India

Nine women in Singapore have been arrested in police enforcement operations on three unlicensed massage establishments at Little India.

According to a police news release on Sep. 24, the police enforcement operations took place on Sep. 16 and Sep. 17.

During which, three massage establishments were allegedly found to be operating without a valid license, which was in contravention of the Massage Establishments Act.

In addition, nine women, who were identified to be masseuses, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

Those found guilty of carrying on the business of providing massages services in an unlicensed establishment for massage shall be fined up to S$10,000, an imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine not exceeding S$20,000, an imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

Top image courtesy of Singapore Police Force