Police investigating 44 people after tipoff about unlicensed KTV in industrial area on New Year's Day 2021

Police found them allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

Nigel Chua | September 21, 2021, 01:28 PM

The Police is investigating 44 persons, aged between 17 and 34 for allegedly breaching Covid-19 regulations by consuming alcohol and socialising in an industrial building unit on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Police said in a statement on Sep. 21 that it had received a report of an unlicensed KTV operating at a unit in the Tradehub 21 building, along Boon Lay Way.

When officers arrived at the unit on Jan. 1, 2021, they found 44 persons there, allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

Police said that public entertainment and liquor were believed to be provided at the unit

35 persons to be charged in court

35 persons will be charged in court tomorrow, Sep. 22 for violating Covid-19 restrictions.

They face up to six months in jail, fines of up to S$10,000, or both.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man has been served a Notice of Composition, and investigations into the remaining eight persons are ongoing.

The Police said it takes "a stern view of irresponsible behaviour relating to the flouting of safe distancing measures", and that offenders would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

