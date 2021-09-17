17 men, aged 15-57, arrested for allegedly being unlawful societies members after nightlife establishments raided

A total of 17 men, aged between 15 and 57, were arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, the police said on Sep. 16.

Joint enforcement operations islandwide were carried out by police officers from the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and seven Police Land Divisions at nightlife establishments between Aug. 20 and Sep. 12.

Checks were conducted on 543 people in total.

Four food and beverage outlets were also found to have allegedly breached Covid-19 safe management measures.

The outlets are Beer Belly Lok Lok Bar at 11 Irving Place, Oh My Bistro at 9 Yio Chu Kang Road, Chips Cafe and Pub, and Ocean Star Bar & Grill.

Safe distancing enforcement officers from the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Food Agency, Enterprise Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board and the Housing and Development Board worked with the police.

Investigations into the 17 men are ongoing.

The police advised members of the public to avoid secret society activities.

Those who have encountered it are to immediately report those who engage in such activities to the police.

Those found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society may be fined up to S$5,000, up to three years' jail, or both.

Those found guilty of not complying with Covid-19 safe management measures may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Photos via Singapore Police Force