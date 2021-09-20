'Unknown Good Samaritan' that SCDF wanted to find turned out to be SCDF officer who passed away in accident

On Sep. 18, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared a Facebook post about how three individuals, two of whom were identified, helped to save a man who had collapsed in Jurong Lake Gardens.

The post also included a request for the "unknown Good Samaritan" to come forward.

Two persons have since responded to the post, identifying him as a 30-year-old SCDF officer who passed away on Sep. 14 in a traffic accident.

"Unknown Good Samaritan"

The SCDF had highlighted an incident on May 29, where a cyclist in Jurong Lake Gardens collapsed after suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Two on-duty Sport Singapore lifeguards, Tang Jie and Leong Wai Kit, responded to the emergency with an "unknown Good Samaritan".

They performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the cyclist and continued conducting CPR-AED until the SCDF ambulance arrived.

The cyclist was successfully revived at the scene.

Besides recognising the two lifeguards for their efforts in saving the cyclist's life, the post also asked for the unknown Good Samaritan to come forward and identify himself.

You can read the full Facebook post here:

Responded despite being off-duty

Two persons, Raimi Rusdi and Ilham Dman, have identified the unknown Good Samaritan as SGT3 Mohamed Shariff from Tuas Fire Station who passed on Sep. 14.

Rusdi claimed that he had heard about the incident from Shariff.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Shariff was not on duty at that time and was passing by when the emergency occurred.

SCDF thanked Raimi's and Ilham's comments for the information and added the following message:

"We are heartened to know that SCDF officers, whether on or off-duty, are stepping forward to assist others during emergencies. RIP SGT3 Mohamed Shariff from Tuas Fire Station who passed away on 14 Sep. 2021."

Victim of traffic accident

According to 8world, Shariff was involved in a traffic accident with a trailer along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Sep. 14.

An SCDF spokesperson said that the SCDF officer from Tuas Fire Station was off-duty when he met with the accident along AYE (MCE) after Pioneer Road North exit.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic after sustaining serious injuries.

SCDF said they have been in contact with his family and supporting them during this difficult time, adding that a team of SCDF officers is providing emotional support to his colleagues.

Determined to join SCDF after NS

Speaking to Wanbao, Shariff's 59-year-old father, Nazir, shared that Shariff was good-natured, had many friends, and maintained close relations with his family.

Nazir added that Shariff was very helpful, extroverted, and cheerful.

According to Nazir, Shariff was determined to join the SCDF after serving his National Service (NS).

While his family had concerns about it, Shariff was very determined and they let him make his decision, Nazir said.

The bereaved parent said Shariff's passing from the accident was very sudden and he was only notified of it at noon, which was already too late to see him for the last time.

Top image by Assyakirin Mosque.