Back

UK army on standby over fuel shortage crisis & panic buying

Residents have been panic buying.

Matthias Ang | September 28, 2021, 09:12 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The UK has put its army on standby amidst a panic buying of fuel, with reports of long queues and shortages reported at petrol stations, The Guardian reported.

The measure was announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who added that army drivers are ready to deliver petrol and diesel on a short-term basis.

The BBC reported that up to 150 military tankers are preparing to deliver fuel to petrol stations that have run dry.

Why is the UK experiencing panic buying?

According to Reuters, the UK is suffering from a shortage of about 100,000 truck drivers (according to the BBC), which has resulted in stocks of fuel not reaching petrol stations, as well as major supply problems for restaurants and retailers.

Panic-buying started from Sep. 25 onwards after oil firm British Petroleum (BP) announced that it had to "temporarily" close some of its petrol stations as a result of the driver shortage.

A fight was also reported.

Meanwhile, the AA (breakdown services) said that it had attended to 250 breakdown incidents over Sep. 25 and Sep. 26, a 500 per cent increase from a daily average of 20-25 incidents, due to people filling their cars with the wrong kind of fuel, The Guardian further reported.

Deutsche Welle (DW) reported that the UK environment ministry has clarified that the country is not a facing an actual shortage of fuel, but only disruptions at the points of delivery, as a result of consumers buying fuel they did not need.

The UK's Environment Secretary, George Eustice, was quoted as saying, "The only reason we don't have petrol in forecourts (petrol stations) is that people are buying petrol when they don't need it."

Why is the UK facing a shortage of truck drivers?

According to the BBC, many non-British European drivers have left the country following Brexit, over the additional layer of border bureaucracy and the impact on their income.

The exodus of truck drivers was then exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis, with few returning to the UK.

Retired older drivers have also not been replaced due to a backlog of prospective lorry drivers waiting to pass the UK's driving test for Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV), as a result of the pandemic.

In the meantime, the UK government has stated that it will issue 5,000 three-month visas for truck drivers, beginning in October, as part of an attempt to address the shortage, DW reported.

A million letters have also been sent to drivers with a HGV licence, encouraging them to return to the industry, while training for 4,000 more HGV drivers has been planned.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top screenshot from Channel 4 News YouTube

Someone threw an egg at French President Emmanuel Macron

Ouch.

September 28, 2021, 08:40 PM

Giant mechanical doll from 'Squid Game' is real & belongs to a Korean village

Are we writing *another* Squid Game article?

September 28, 2021, 08:40 PM

So you've gotten a Covid-19 positive ART result. Should you go for a PCR test now?

Not for every situation.

September 28, 2021, 07:22 PM

AGC taking 'no further action' against ex-FAS leaders Zainudin Nordin & Winston Lee

Not the end of the story yet, though.

September 28, 2021, 06:57 PM

AWARE applauds BooksActually women for coming forward, temporarily suspends partnership

AWARE said the allegations made by the women are "credible".

September 28, 2021, 06:39 PM

‘Squid Game’ is aesthetically pleasing & well-produced. And not worth the hype.

There were many loopholes in the plot.

September 28, 2021, 06:31 PM

40 S'pore writers issue sole joint statement calling for accountability from BooksActually founder

They welcomed Leck's decision to relinquish sole ownership of the store and Math Paper Press.

September 28, 2021, 06:22 PM

S'pore contributes over 122,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Thailand

Singapore and Thailand are "close friends".

September 28, 2021, 05:37 PM

SDP's plan to 'exit Covid pandemic' includes no blanket restrictions, halting testing of fully vaccinated without symptoms

The SDP welcomes public feedback on their Covid-19 plan.

September 28, 2021, 05:21 PM

Istana hiring new junior sous chef & butler, open to S'poreans only

If you want to work in Orchard.

September 28, 2021, 05:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.