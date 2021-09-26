Back

NEA officer in Sep. 23 Tuas incineration plant explosion passes away after succumbing to injuries

He passed away this morning (Sep. 26).

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2021, 05:02 PM

According to an update by the National Environment Agency (NEA), one of the two men injured in the Sep. 23 Tuas incineration plant explosion has passed away this morning (Sep. 26).

On Sep. 23, it was reported that the Tuas incineration plant explosion left two men injured and one dead.

A localised explosion occurred in an electrical switchroom at the Tuas Incineration Plant (TIP).

Technicians were operating the high tension electrical switch gear for maintenance work.

"Deeply saddened"

NEA said they were deeply saddened by the passing of their Senior Engineering Manager, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and their Executive Engineering Manager, who succumbed to his injuries this morning.

The third officer is currently being given medical care in the intensive care unit.

All three NEA officers are senior members of the plant's electrical maintenance branch, each with more than 35 years in service.

NEA has also been in daily contact with the officers’ families to provide all possible assistance.

NEA is working closely with the Ministry of Manpower, SCDF, other technical agencies, as well as electrical engineering experts to investigate the cause.

Investigations are ongoing and more information will be made known once investigations are concluded.

