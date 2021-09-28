Back

Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens new outlet in Jewel Changi, The Heeren outlet to be reopened in November

Ongoing promotions at Clarke Quay and Jem outlets are also available at Jewel Changi.

Karen Lui | September 28, 2021, 12:25 PM

Following their launch at Jem in May, Hong Kong-style 'cha chaan teng' Tsui Wah will also have their offerings in the East, specifically Jewel Changi from Sep. 27 onwards.

Facade and interior

Photo by Tsui Wah.

The restaurant boasts a maximum seating capacity of 123 for indoor dine-in.

Photo by Tsui Wah.

However, in light of current safe distancing measures, the seating capacity has been capped at 88.

Photo by Tsui Wah.

Menu

The outlet at Jewel Changi will offer the signature favourites of the original Tsui Wah in Hong Kong, such as Tsui Wah’s signature Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk, Borscht with Thick Toast and Kagoshima-Style Pork Cartilage in Fish Soup with Mixian.

Tsui Wah’s signature Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk. Photo by Tsui Wah.

Delivery and takeaway services are also available for all menu items.

The ongoing promotions at the Clarke Quay and Jem outlets are also available here:

1. Weekday set lunch for two pax

Available on weekdays from 11am to 2:30pm, except on public holidays, the set consists of two mains, one side dish and two beverages.

Click here for the full menu.

Photo by Tsui Wah.

2. Signature afternoon tea set for two from S$16.80

Customers can choose from two afternoon tea sets that are available for dine-in only on weekdays from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, except public holidays.

Set A. Photo by Tsui Wah.

Set A (S$19.80) comes with:

  • King Prawns in Mala Soup with Mixian

  • Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles

  • Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

  • Spam Fries

  • Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

  • Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Instagram.

Set B (S$16.80) comes with:

  • Jumbo Hotdog Bun

  • Buttered Steamed Corn

  • Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

  • Spam Fries

  • Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

  • Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Set B. Photo by Tsui Wah.

Jumbo Hotdog. Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Instagram.

Orchard Road outlet to reopen in November

Their outlet at The Heeren that has been temporarily closed since December 2020 will be scheduled to reopen in November 2021.

Read more

Tsui Wah @ Jewel Changi

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, #03 - 230, Singapore 81966

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 10:30am to 10pm (last order 9:15 pm)

Friday, Saturday & Eve of Public Holiday: 10:30am to 10pm (last order 9:30 pm)

Top images by Tsui Wah.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

