Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens new outlet in Jewel Changi, The Heeren outlet to be reopened in November

Following their launch at Jem in May, Hong Kong-style 'cha chaan teng' Tsui Wah will also have their offerings in the East, specifically Jewel Changi from Sep. 27 onwards.

Facade and interior

The restaurant boasts a maximum seating capacity of 123 for indoor dine-in.

However, in light of current safe distancing measures, the seating capacity has been capped at 88.

Menu

The outlet at Jewel Changi will offer the signature favourites of the original Tsui Wah in Hong Kong, such as Tsui Wah’s signature Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk, Borscht with Thick Toast and Kagoshima-Style Pork Cartilage in Fish Soup with Mixian.

Delivery and takeaway services are also available for all menu items.

The ongoing promotions at the Clarke Quay and Jem outlets are also available here:

1. Weekday set lunch for two pax

Available on weekdays from 11am to 2:30pm, except on public holidays, the set consists of two mains, one side dish and two beverages.

Click here for the full menu.

2. Signature afternoon tea set for two from S$16.80

Customers can choose from two afternoon tea sets that are available for dine-in only on weekdays from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, except public holidays.

Set A (S$19.80) comes with:

King Prawns in Mala Soup with Mixian

Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles

Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

Spam Fries

Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Set B (S$16.80) comes with:

Jumbo Hotdog Bun

Buttered Steamed Corn

Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

Spam Fries

Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Orchard Road outlet to reopen in November

Their outlet at The Heeren that has been temporarily closed since December 2020 will be scheduled to reopen in November 2021.

Tsui Wah @ Jewel Changi

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, #03 - 230, Singapore 81966

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 10:30am to 10pm (last order 9:15 pm)

Friday, Saturday & Eve of Public Holiday: 10:30am to 10pm (last order 9:30 pm)

Top images by Tsui Wah.