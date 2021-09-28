Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah opens new outlet in Jewel Changi, The Heeren outlet to be reopened in November

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Following their launch at Jem in May, Hong Kong-style 'cha chaan teng' Tsui Wah will also have their offerings in the East, specifically Jewel Changi from Sep. 27 onwards.
Facade and interior
The restaurant boasts a maximum seating capacity of 123 for indoor dine-in.
However, in light of current safe distancing measures, the seating capacity has been capped at 88.
Menu
The outlet at Jewel Changi will offer the signature favourites of the original Tsui Wah in Hong Kong, such as Tsui Wah’s signature Crispy Bun with Condensed Milk, Borscht with Thick Toast and Kagoshima-Style Pork Cartilage in Fish Soup with Mixian.
Delivery and takeaway services are also available for all menu items.
The ongoing promotions at the Clarke Quay and Jem outlets are also available here:
1. Weekday set lunch for two pax
Available on weekdays from 11am to 2:30pm, except on public holidays, the set consists of two mains, one side dish and two beverages.
Click here for the full menu.
2. Signature afternoon tea set for two from S$16.80
Customers can choose from two afternoon tea sets that are available for dine-in only on weekdays from 2:30pm to 5:30pm, except public holidays.
Set A (S$19.80) comes with:
- King Prawns in Mala Soup with Mixian
- Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles
- Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)
- Spam Fries
- Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream
- Two Hong Kong-style drinks
Set B (S$16.80) comes with:
- Jumbo Hotdog Bun
- Buttered Steamed Corn
- Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)
- Spam Fries
- Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream
- Two Hong Kong-style drinks
Orchard Road outlet to reopen in November
Their outlet at The Heeren that has been temporarily closed since December 2020 will be scheduled to reopen in November 2021.
Read more
Tsui Wah @ Jewel Changi
Address: Jewel Changi Airport, 78 Airport Blvd, #03 - 230, Singapore 81966
Opening hours:
Sunday to Thursday: 10:30am to 10pm (last order 9:15 pm)
Friday, Saturday & Eve of Public Holiday: 10:30am to 10pm (last order 9:30 pm)
Top images by Tsui Wah.
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.
See you in our inbox!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.