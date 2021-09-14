Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah has afternoon tea sets from S$16.80 for 2, opening new outlet at Jewel 'soon'

Popular Hong Kong Cafe Tsui Wah is offering their afternoon tea sets for dine-in at their Clarke Quay and Jem outlets.

Customers can choose from two afternoon tea sets, priced from S$16.80 for two pax:

They will be available for dine-in only on weekdays from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

Set A comes with:

King Prawns in Mala Soup with Mixian

Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles

Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

Spam Fries

Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles:

Set B (S$16.80 for two)

Set B comes with:

Jumbo Hotdog Bun

Buttered Steamed Corn

Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

Spam Fries

Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Jumbo Hotdog:

Here are some photos of the afternoon tea set from customers:

New outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

The cafe also took to Facebook to share that they would be opening a new outlet at Jewel Changi Airport "soon".

More details will be released at a later date.

View the full list of Tsui Wah outlets in Singapore here.

