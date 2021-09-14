Back

Hong Kong cafe Tsui Wah has afternoon tea sets from S$16.80 for 2, opening new outlet at Jewel 'soon'

The afternoon tea sets are available for dine-in at their Clarke Quay and Jem outlets.

Siti Hawa | September 14, 2021, 03:56 PM

Popular Hong Kong Cafe Tsui Wah is offering their afternoon tea sets for dine-in at their Clarke Quay and Jem outlets.

Customers can choose from two afternoon tea sets, priced from S$16.80 for two pax:

  • Set A (S$19.80 for two)

  • Set B (S$16.80 for two)

They will be available for dine-in only on weekdays from 2:30pm to 5:30pm.

Set A (S$19.80 for two)

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Facebook

Set A comes with:

  • King Prawns in Mala Soup with Mixian

  • Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles

  • Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

  • Spam Fries

  • Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

  • Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Kagoshima-style Braised Pork Cartilage with Tossed Instant Noodles:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 翠華 Tsui Wah Singapore (@tsuiwahsingapore)

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Instagram

Set B (S$16.80 for two)

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Facebook

Set B comes with:

  • Jumbo Hotdog Bun

  • Buttered Steamed Corn

  • Deep-Fried Wonton (four pieces)

  • Spam Fries

  • Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream

  • Two Hong Kong-style drinks

Jumbo Hotdog:

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Instagram

Here are some photos of the afternoon tea set from customers:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WhatTheFeasts (@whatthefeasts)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cassie Ong (@cassakating)

 

New outlet at Jewel Changi Airport

The cafe also took to Facebook to share that they would be opening a new outlet at Jewel Changi Airport "soon".

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Facebook

Photo via Tsui Wah Singapore/Facebook

More details will be released at a later date.

View the full list of  Tsui Wah outlets in Singapore here.

Top photos via Tsui Wah 

