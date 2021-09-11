Back

Tortoise in Thailand stages daring escapes, opening house gate with its shell more than once

Never stop trying.

Jason Fan | September 11, 2021, 11:08 AM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Most people may think tortoises make pretty docile pets, given how slow they move.

A certain tortoise in Thailand, however, has shown off a more mischievous side by attempting to escape its home more than once.

No hands, no problem

A video uploaded to Facebook page Roads.sg recently showed the tortoise roaming about within the confines of a landed property.

This video of an African spurred tortoise named Plawaan was well circulated online since late August after a TikToker (presumably its owner) posted about its antics on Aug. 21.

@looknam.sakawไอตัวแสบ หนีเที่ยวบ่อยนักนะ !!♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - Looknam

In the video, tortoise could be seen inspecting the gate, which was closed, but apparently not locked.

Realising it was unable to use its limbs to open the gate (by virtue of being too short), the tortoise cleverly used its shell to make contact with the gate, and shifted to its side, opening the gate in the process.

The ease in which the tortoise did this indicates that this was not the first time it was attempting this feat.

Having successfully opened the gate, the tortoise scrambled to freedom, crossing the road and loitering around the gate of the house on the opposite side.

The tortoise then began to roam along the road, until a passing car stopped and the driver picked it up.

The driver and the passenger could be seen looking around for the tortoise's owner, before they spotted the open gate, and approached the tortoise's house.

A lady within the household then retrieved the tortoise from the duo, before closing the gate and presumably placing the tortoise in a safer place.

Using the same tricks

However, the video does not stop here.

On a separate occasion, the tortoise could be seen inspecting the gate once again.

It repeated its previous shenanigans, pushing the gate open using its shell.

Interestingly, it could be seen closing the gate using the same method, before a car on the road outside drove off (perhaps it was waiting for its owner to drive off?)

Once the car is gone, the tortoise wasted no time and took the chance to open the gate, and slowly crawl to freedom, stopping every time a car passes by.

Most recently, just five days ago, the tortoise was seen helping its owner with her laundry.

Perhaps to make up for its mischief.

 

@looknam.sakawช่วยแม่ตากผ้า อีกแล้ว#ฉลามปลาวาฬลูกแม่

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ - Looknam

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Roads.sg/FB.

‘How do we keep our athletes in the game?’ asks Olympic swimmer who represented S’pore at age 16

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 11, 2021, 10:46 AM

Bus interchange clusters: Longer waiting time for buses expected due to bus captain shortage

The increases in waiting time are mostly below five minutes, with a few stretching to more than 10 minutes.

September 11, 2021, 10:04 AM

Yip Pin Xiu has 5 Paralympic gold medals, but her total award is equivalent to 1 Olympic medal. Why?

A case of two different gold medals in Singapore.

September 11, 2021, 09:40 AM

Simu Liu accused of insulting China in 2017 interview praising Canada for taking his family in

The Shang-Chi movie has not been released in China.

September 11, 2021, 05:18 AM

9/11, 20 years on: PM Lee's commentary in full

On the forces that threaten to pull us apart, and Singapore's path forward.

September 11, 2021, 05:02 AM

80-year-old S'porean man is the 58th Covid-19 death, 568 locally transmitted cases reported on Sep. 10, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

September 10, 2021, 11:45 PM

Vaccines are safe for pregnant women & their babies, but a Covid-19 infection is not: Ong Ye Kung

The risks associated with contracting Covid-19 are not to be taken lightly.

September 10, 2021, 07:35 PM

Children in S'pore who have Covid-19 might get very sick or die, as has happened in US: MOH

Living with Covid-19.

September 10, 2021, 07:21 PM

S’pore will hit 1,000 new Covid-19 cases daily soon, next 2 to 4 weeks crucial: MTF co-chairs

Exercise restraint.

September 10, 2021, 07:03 PM

Indonesian officials & their family reportedly jumped queue to get Moderna booster shot

They were told to "keep the information to themselves."

September 10, 2021, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.