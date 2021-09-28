Queenstown 7 Stars coffee shop suspended 1 day, fined S$1,300 for thrice failing to keep toilet clean

7 Stars coffee shop at 85 Dawson Road was temporarily suspended for one day on Sept. 24, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

7 Stars was fined a total of S$1,300 for three of the same offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The same offence, a failure to keep toilet clean, was committed thrice.

Each offence warranted four demerit points.

A total of 12 demerit points were accumulated within a one-year period.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either one day, two days or three days.

SFA also said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to ensure that toilets in the premises are kept clean, properly maintained and in good repair at all times.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photo via Google Maps