Back

Queenstown 7 Stars coffee shop suspended 1 day, fined S$1,300 for thrice failing to keep toilet clean

Not keeping the toilet clean is a violation.

Belmont Lay | September 28, 2021, 12:14 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

7 Stars coffee shop at 85 Dawson Road was temporarily suspended for one day on Sept. 24, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced.

The suspension under the Points Demerit System was the result of the licensee of the eatery accumulating 12 demerit points over a 12-month period.

7 Stars was fined a total of S$1,300 for three of the same offences that incurred 12 demerit points in total.

The same offence, a failure to keep toilet clean, was committed thrice.

Each offence warranted four demerit points.

A total of 12 demerit points were accumulated within a one-year period.

Risk getting licence cancelled

SFA said that based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points during a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either one day, two days or three days.

SFA also said it takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to ensure that toilets in the premises are kept clean, properly maintained and in good repair at all times.

SFA added it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.

In the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments, SFA is advising members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments not to patronise such outlets and provide feedback via the online feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback) or to call our SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for our follow-up investigations.

Top photo via Google Maps

Fann Wong starting online pastry shop, tarts from S$58

Actress, baker, and businesswoman.

September 28, 2021, 11:25 AM

Mothership Explains: Why most S'poreans own their homes instead of renting

Home ownership is a largely-unquestioned norm in S'pore, but how did it come about?

September 28, 2021, 11:16 AM

Collection of free N95 & surgical masks from Temasek Foundation extended at 15 CapitaLand malls: Ho Ching

Last chance to collect free masks.

September 28, 2021, 09:51 AM

Birds in Fernvale ingeniously turn spikes on beams into supporting structure for nest

Improvise, adapt, and overcome.

September 28, 2021, 09:45 AM

13 retired S'pore military working dogs up for adoption in 2021

Four of them are suitable for HDB households.

September 28, 2021, 04:32 AM

2 deaths & 1,647 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 27

Today's update.

September 27, 2021, 11:09 PM

SDP to present 8-point exit strategy for tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Chee Soon Juan

The SDP will present their plan for public review.

September 27, 2021, 10:30 PM

Foreign travellers may enter Bangkok without quarantine from Nov. 1

Prior to November, the quarantine period will be seven days for vaccinated travellers for October.

September 27, 2021, 08:38 PM

Beauty In The Pot customers in S’pore pay NT$91 (S$4.40) instead of S$91 for hotpot set due to glitch

Several outlets were affected, Paradise Group said.

September 27, 2021, 08:31 PM

S'pore & M'sia navies conduct 'contactless' bilateral maritime exercise

About 500 personnel were involved in the exercise.

September 27, 2021, 08:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.