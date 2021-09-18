Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Hawker Centre closed until Sep. 19 after several Covid-19 cases emerge

The Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Hawker Centre will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection until Sep. 19, 2021, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA) website.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the closure began on Sep. 17, after it was found to be linked to multiple Covid-19 cases.

A vendor at the hawker centre was cited as saying that more than 30 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed.

Another stall owner said that cases started emerging at the market about two weeks ago.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that among the cases linked to the hawker centre are a couple in their eighties who live nearby.

Suspected link to the Toa Payoh Night Vegetable Market

Hawkers at Toa Payoh Lorong 8 are believed to have been infected after visiting the Toa Payoh Night Vegetable Market to purchase goods.

The Toa Payoh Night Vegetable Market had previously closed for two weeks starting Sep. 3 after several Covid-19 cases were identified at the market.

The closure has now been extended until Sep. 23, after the emergence of new cases, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

