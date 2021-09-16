Back

Japanese chain specialising in tempura opening outlet in Suntec City on Sep. 22

Its second outlet will open at VivoCity in Oct. 2021.

Siti Hawa | September 16, 2021, 05:20 PM

Tempura Makino, a Japanese restaurant specialising in tempura, will be opening two outlets in Singapore.

It is the first time that the restaurant is venturing out of Japan.

The chain currently has over 10 outlets across Japan.

Opening two outlets in Singapore

Its first outlet in Singapore will open at Suntec City on Sep. 22, while its second outlet will open at VivoCity in Oct. 2021.

Here's what the outlet at Suntec City will look like:

Photo via Tempura Makino

Photo via Tempura Makino

Menu

According to Tempura Makino, it is known for serving "premium quality tempura at affordable prices".

It added that the chain offers 'Tsudoage"-style tempura which is usually priced "much higher". This style of tempura is made to order and served one by one.

Its outlets in Singapore will also import and utilise the same flour, dashi and dipping sauce used in Japan to achieve the same light batter.

Here's what's available:

Tempura Sets

Vegetable Tempura Set (S$15)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Executive Tempura Bento (S$32)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Chicken Tempura Set (S$14)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Anago & Seafood Tempura Set (S$23)

Photo via Makino Tempura

Makino Special Tendon (S$25)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Tempura (à la carte)

Customers can choose from a variety of à la carte tempura items, priced from S$1.50 per piece.

Prawn tempura (S$2.80)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Egg Tempura (S$2.50)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Matcha Mochi Tempura (S$4.80)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Uni Tempura (S$8.80)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Steak Tempura (S$10.80)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Scallop Tempura (S$6.80)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Tempura with Okinawan influences are also available such as Goya Tempura with Okinawan salt (S$4.50) and Mozuku Tempura (S$5.80).

Goya Tempura with Okinawan Sea Salt (S$4.50)

Photo via Tempura Makino

Okinawan Mozuku Seaweed (S$5.80)

Photo via Tempura Makino

The chain will also serve free-flow homemade yuzu daikon at its restaurants.

View the full menu here.

Opening promotion

In celebration of its opening, from Sep. 22 to 24, Tempura Makino will be giving out free tempura eggs to all diners with any order.

Tempura Makino Suntec City (Opening Sep. 22, 2021)

Address: 3 Temasek Boulevard #02-305/308/311 Suntec City Mall, Singapore 038983

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Tempura Makino

