2 men arrested for armed robbery at Chinatown shop

The 37-year-old man was arrested first.

Syahindah Ishak | September 27, 2021, 01:54 PM

Two men in Singapore, aged 37 and 41, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of armed robbery at a shop along Temple Street in Chinatown.

Police said in a news release that they were alerted to the case at about 3:15am on Sep. 24.

First suspect

The 37-year-old man, named Goh Soon Kim according to CNA, was arrested within five hours of the reported crime.

A knife was recovered and seized as case exhibit.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Goh had allegedly committed robbery by confronting the victims with a knife and demanding cash.

Police added that out of fear, the victims complied with the instructions and handed over cash amounting to about S$1,000.

Goh subsequently fled the scene with the money. The victims, however, were unhurt.

Following his arrest, Goh was charged in court on Sep. 25 with armed robbery.

Second suspect

Goh's alleged accomplice, 41-year-old Ng Chek Kiang Angelo, was still at large and police had appealed for information on his whereabouts.

Image via Singapore Police Force.

On Sep. 27, the police said in a news release that they have arrested Ng along Hougang Avenue 5 at about 3:20pm on Sep. 26.

He will be charged in court for armed robbery with common intention.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for three to 14 years, and caned at least 12 times.

Top images via Singapore Police Force & Wikimedia Commons.

