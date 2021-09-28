Back

Collection of free N95 & surgical masks from Temasek Foundation extended at 15 CapitaLand malls: Ho Ching

Last chance to collect free masks.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 28, 2021, 09:51 AM

The distribution of face masks by Temasek Foundation officially ended on Sunday (Sep. 26).

Each household in Singapore can collect a box of 25 N95 masks and a box of 50 surgical masks at participating supermarkets and CapitaLand malls in the past month.

If your household has not collected these free masks, here's the last chance to do so.

Collection extended at 15 CapitaLand Malls

Temasek's outgoing chief executive Ho Ching said that the distribution will be extended by one week at 15 participating CapitaLand malls.

Members of the public can go to the mall's information counter during its opening hours with their SP residential water and utilities bill to collect the face masks for their households.

As of Sep. 26, over 1.1 million households have collected nearly 85 million masks, Ho said.

Where to collect?

Out of the 15 participating CapitaLand malls where you can collect the masks till Oct. 3, you can get an online queue number at these malls to avoid waiting physically in the queue.

  1. Bedok Mall

  2. Bugis Junction & Bugis

  3. Bukit Panjang Plaza

  4. Funan

  5. IMM

  6. JCube

  7. Junction 8

  8. Lot One

  9. Plaza Singapura

  10. Tampines Mall

  11. Westgate

What to bring?

You will need to bring your physical Singapore Power (SP) residential bill or show your SP account number for collection.

Residents may also collect the masks on behalf of others by bringing along their SP residential bills with the account barcode or SP account numbers if they have been authorised to do so.

Residents are reminded to bring their own bags to carry the free masks as no bags will be provided at collection points.

For hygiene reasons, returns or exchanges of the masks will not be allowed.

How to use the masks?

Ho recommends those who wish to head out and talk to others to put on a N95 mask or wear two layers of masks — with at least one medical grade surgical mask.

However, those who are heading out for a walk and not talk to anyone else can wear a medical grade surgical mask and keep a safe distance from others.

