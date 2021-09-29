Tank driver, 76, dies in hospital after suspected heart attack while driving along West Coast Road

A 76-year-old male tanker driver died after an accident along West Coast Road towards Pasir Panjang on Monday (Sep. 17) evening.

Pictures and videos of the incident were uploaded online on Facebook.

In one of the pictures, the driver can be seen slumped against the steering wheel.

Crashed into bus stop

A shattered bus stop sign board can also be seen by the side of the road.

According to The Straits Times, the tanker had crashed into a bus stop near 301 West Coast Road.

Believed to have suffered a heart attack

Chinese-language paper Lianhe Zaobao reported that the driver was believed to have suffered from a heart attack while he was driving, and lost control of the tanker.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the tanker had also crashed into a white car.

76-year-old driver passed away

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving a tanker and a car along West Coast Road towards Pasir Panjang at about 6:12pm on Monday (Sep. 27).

The 76-year-old male tanker driver was conveyed in an unconscious state to hospital where he subsequently passed away. No other injuries were reported.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that they were alerted to the road traffic accident at about 6:15pm on Monday (Sep. 27), and that they conveyed one person to National University Hospital.

Top images via Singapore Road Accidents/FB.