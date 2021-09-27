Back

90-year Tan Hock Seng bakery at Telok Ayer closing by mid-October when stocks run out

Many Singaporeans grew up eating their pastries.

Fiona Tan | September 27, 2021, 08:19 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Tan Hock Seng, a 90-year-old traditional Hokkien pastry shop at Telok Ayer, will be closing by mid-October, 2021.

Image by Fiona Tan.

Closing by mid-October or whenever raw ingredients run out

Regular patrons and those who grew up with and came to love the pastries from Tan Hock Seng suffered a minor scare last year, when the bakery's lease at Far East Square was supposed to end in March 2020.

Much to the relief of many, the bakery managed to extend its lease and continue its operations of serving handmade, freshly baked pastries.

Sadly, the lease was merely extended for one year and will come to an end in November 2021.

Speaking to Mothership, 71-year-old Tan Boon Chai, the third generation owner of the bakery which started in 1931, said that the shop will continue producing its famous pastries daily, but will likely close before November.

Tan said that they will stop producing and selling pastries as soon as the bakery runs out of raw ingredients.

He added that he does not have much stock left and estimates that his inventory will be fully depleted by Oct. 10, 2021.

When Mothership visited the shop on Sep. 27, we were greeted by Tan who was elbows deep in pastry dough and is still very much involved in the bakery's day-to-day pastry production despite his old age.

Like Tan, many of his employees are in their seventies and have countless years of traditional pastry-making experience under their belts.

Image by Fiona Tan.

In silence, but perfect harmony, Tan and his employees skilfully roll the dough, fill and mould each baked good by hand at their workstation. Image by Fiona Tan.

Limited choices of pastries left

The shop's current offerings were a far cry from the wide assortment they had in the past.

Once retailing over 40 different types of baked goods, the shop has now whittled its menu down to a few crowd favourites, such as the Wife's cake, Tau Sar Piah and Beh Teh Saw in its final days.

The bakery has ran out of ingredients for their Wife's cake and has stopped selling it since Sep. 23.

Their famous Tau Sar Piah was also sold out today (Sep. 27).

Image by Fiona Tan.

The shop will focus on producing the Beh Teh Saw, which means "Horse Hoof Crispy Biscuits" in Hokkien, from Sep. 28 onwards.

Do note that the popular pastry may sell out before lunch each day.

Screenshot via HappyCat.黑皮猫's YouTube video.

Besides the Beh Teh Saw, you can find other traditional snacks in-store, such as the likes of Peanut Candy, Plait Candy, Sweet Rice Cracker Sticks, Huat Kueh (steamed cake) and Ket Hong (a type of mochi cake).

Image via Tan Hock Seng's Facebook.

Huat Kueh. Image screenshot from HappyCat.黑皮猫/YouTube.

Ket Hong. Image from FairPrice website.

Do check out their Facebook page for updates before heading down.

Tan Hock Seng

Address: 86 Telok Ayer Street, #01-01, Far East Square, Singapore 048 469

Opening hours: 9am to 7:30pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 12:30pm to 3:30pm on Sundays

Telephone number: 6533 6572

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Top image by Fiona Tan and via Happy Cat.'s YouTube video

Beauty In The Pot customers in S’pore pay NT$91 (S$4.40) instead of S$91 for hotpot set due to glitch

Several outlets were affected, Paradise Group said.

September 27, 2021, 08:31 PM

S'pore & M'sia navies conduct 'contactless' bilateral maritime exercise

About 500 personnel were involved in the exercise.

September 27, 2021, 08:31 PM

S'pore preparing healthcare system to cope with 5,000 daily Covid-19 cases: Lawrence Wong

Singapore is buying time to halt transmission of the virus and building up the healthcare system.

September 27, 2021, 07:10 PM

Wagyu, oyster & salmon sashimi from S$6.80 at Japanese BBQ coffee shop stall at Sixth Avenue

For BBQ and hotpot lovers.

September 27, 2021, 06:32 PM

'Change your number': Netflix still trying to resolve 'Squid Game' phone number issue with owner

This is why other shows use fake numbers instead.

September 27, 2021, 06:27 PM

China to reduce number of 'non-medical' abortions

China introduced the three-child policy in May 2021.

September 27, 2021, 05:13 PM

5 plainclothes policemen bust suspected loanshark runner in heavy rain at Sembawang

First-time offenders convicted of loanshark harassment may be fined between S$5,000 to S$50,000, with a mandatory jail term of up to five years, and up to six strokes of the cane. 

September 27, 2021, 05:00 PM

10 people taken to hospital after PIE accident involving 3 lorries, 2 cars, 1 m'cycle & 1 trailer

The accident occurred on Monday (Sep. 27) morning.

September 27, 2021, 04:09 PM

S'pore land with abandoned Istana Woodneuk on it to be redeveloped into luxury homes

The plot of land is worth up to S$4.5 billion and is 30 times the size of the White House.

September 27, 2021, 04:08 PM

Taliban leader scolds fighters for taking selfies, wearing sunglasses & 'fashionable' clothes

A Taliban leader has declared selfies as compromising, especially if they include a senior member.

September 27, 2021, 03:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.