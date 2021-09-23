Back

New Tampines facility opens for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms & underlying conditions

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 23, 2021, 03:43 PM

A new community treatment facility (CTF) that caters to Covid-19 patients who are generally well has began operations, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a Facebook post on Sep. 23, MOH revealed that the first such facility has opened in Tampines.

According to the post, the new CTF will provide care for elderly patients with mild symptoms and are generally well, but have underlying conditions (e.g. cardiac diseases) that require closer monitoring.

These facilities will be staffed with more medical and nursing manpower, as well as medical monitoring devices.

According to The Straits Times, the first patients arrived at the facility at around 11am on Sep. 23, the first day of operations.

The drivers and staff all wore personal protective equipment.

MOH worked with Woodlands Health to set up the first such facility by repurposing NTUC Health Nursing Home (Tampines), and the facility will have 250 beds.

