Back

Taliban dictate university women cover faces & impose other rules to police women's bodies

Women must also wait for men to leave university first.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2021, 04:00 AM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

The Taliban have ordered women attending private Afghan universities to wear face coverings.

AFP reported this latest rule policing women's bodies comes amid a slew of other diktats that have once again been introduced to effectively intervene in the private lives of at least half of Afghanistan's population.

What face covering means

The Taliban's lengthy document issued by its education authority stated that an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face for women are required starting Monday, Sep. 6, as private universities reopen.

The only upside is that no order has been made for women to wear the all-enveloping burqa in the new regulations issued late on Sep. 4.

However, the niqab effectively leaves only the eyes exposed and covers most of the face.

The re-introduction of these coverings can be seen as a step back as burqas and niqabs were rarer sights over the last 20 years when the Taliban were driven out.

Face coverings for women are likely to make a comeback now.

Education opportunities for girls and women in Afghanistan beaten back

The multiple new rules apply to private colleges and universities, which have mushroomed since the Taliban's first rule ended in 2001.

During the previous Taliban rule up until 2001, girls and women were mostly excluded from education.

Rules then, which were highly impractical, required same-sex classrooms and for girls and women to be accompanied by a male relative whenever they left the house.

Other rules to police women's bodies

The latest rules also dictate that female students be taught only by other women, but if that was not possible, then "old men" of good character could fill in.

This could put girls and women at a further disadvantage as there are not as many female instructors around.

Classes must also be segregated by sex or at least divided by a curtain.

Men and women have been told to use separate entrances and exits.

And women are made to perform the subservient role.

Another new rule stated that women must also end their lesson five minutes earlier than men to stop them from mingling outside.

The decree issued by the Taliban higher education ministry also stated that women must stay in waiting rooms until their male counterparts have left the building.

More accommodating to women this time?

Afghanistan's new rulers have pledged to be more accommodating this time than the previous stint in power following the Soviet invasion of 1979, and then a bloody civil war.

But these latest measures harken back to an earlier time where widespread oppression was carried out in the name of establishing a religious fundamentalist state.

The new Taliban, as they would like to be known, have promised a more "inclusive" government that represents Afghanistan's complex ethnic makeup.

Women, predictably, are unlikely to be included at the top levels.

Top photo via Unsplash

S'pore neighbour allegedly causes fire after burning incense & offerings along HDB corridor

The neighbour has allegedly been burning incense along the corridor since 2019.

September 06, 2021, 09:45 AM

Total of 469 Covid-19 cases linked to 8 bus interchange clusters in S’pore

The full update.

September 05, 2021, 11:53 PM

Stefanie Sun's agency denies rumours she's on China celeb ban list

The circulating list had gone viral online.

September 05, 2021, 09:08 PM

Cat mews pitifully at locked gates of empty Tampines HDB unit

:'(

September 05, 2021, 08:24 PM

Woman, 74, found dead in Bedok HDB flat, police called after neighbours noticed foul smell

A neighbour of the deceased said that she had not seen her in almost two weeks.

September 05, 2021, 07:09 PM

186 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 90 unlinked

Further updates will be given later tonight.

September 05, 2021, 06:03 PM

Large group of cyclists seen along Jalan Bahar, some hogging 2 out of 3 lanes

The driver eventually moved to the extreme right lane.

September 05, 2021, 05:34 PM

New Bukit Gombak Park opens in S'pore with 5.3m slide & butterfly garden 45m above sea level

New nature space.

September 05, 2021, 04:04 PM

China spending S$32m to relocate S$35m statue after locals call it ugly

The statue also exceeded local height restrictions.

September 05, 2021, 02:48 PM

Robots to patrol Toa Payoh Central for 3 weeks to detect 'undesirable social behaviour'

Includes smoking in prohibited areas and congregations of more than five people.

September 05, 2021, 01:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.