Shuttle bus from S$1 goes to Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve & Kranji Marshes

The bus service takes you to Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate and Kranji Countryside from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT.

Alfie Kwa | September 14, 2021, 12:12 PM

A new bus service started on Sep. 11 will take commuters from Kranji and Yew Tee MRT straight to Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate and Kranji Countryside

The new Sungei Kadut Eco Bus (R70) service is by RushOwl and prices start from S$1 and operates daily.

  • Morning: 7:00am to 9:00am

  • Afternoon: 11:30am to 2:30pm

  • Evening: 6:30pm to 9:30pm

There is about a 20-minute wait between pick-up timings.

This is what the route to Kranji Countryside looks like:

Image via RushOwl.

And these are some attractions you can visit:

  • Kranji Marshes

  • Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

  • Nyee Phoe Gardnesia

  • Bollywood Farms

  • Hay Dairies

  • Jurong Frog Farm

  • Tong Hup Gardens

  • Stickies @ Sungei Kadut

  • Gallop Kranji Farm Resort

Working in the Sungei Kadut Industrial Estate? This is how the route to the estate looks like:

Image via RushOwl.

Customers can book a ride using the RushTrail app available on iOS and Android.

How do you book a ride?

If you're a first-time RushTrail app user, you'll have to create a new account that takes under a minute to do.

Once you're in, search for the R70 route.

Next, pick your pick-up and drop-off locations.

Now, you'll be able to see all the timings available and you can pick the pick-up timing that is best for you.

After that,  you're ready to book your ride.

Other bus services

With RushOwl's shuttle service, you can also access region-to-region services that operate on weekdays during rush hour for office workers.

These services include routes from Yishun to One-North and Nim Gardens to Ang Mo Kio or Yio Chu Kang MRT.

For employees working in remote industrial offices in Tuas, the service also runs a Tuas Digital Bus Service.

In addition, there are on-demand services in One-North, Punggol, and East Coast Park areas where passengers can choose their preferred pick-up and drop-off points within the area, as well as their preferred time of travel.

Top image via littledayout.com and NParks. 

