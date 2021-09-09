Back

Gorgeous sun halo appears in S'pore sky on Sep. 8, 2021

People in the past used the sun halo as a way to predict rain.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 09, 2021, 05:25 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Some people out and about for lunch in Singapore on Sep. 8 were pleasantly surprised to see a halo around the sun.

The halo was visible from various parts of Singapore at around 12:30pm.

Here are some photos taken by Mothership readers:

Tanglin Halt

Photo courtesy of Ranvitha.

Aljunied

Here's one captured at Aljunied with a RSAF F16 captured in the frame too.

Photo courtesy of Remy Osman.

Photo courtesy of Remy Osman.

Photo courtesy of Remy Osman.

Photo courtesy of Gabriel Lim Chee Kiong.

Photo courtesy of Jady Lee.

Havelock

Photo courtesy of Alison Koh.

Photo courtesy of Melvin Ang.

Photo courtesy of Melvin Ang.

Photo courtesy of Melvin Ang.

Photo courtesy of Melvin Ang.

Jurong East

Photo by Kam-Yung Soh.

Gardens by the Bay

Photo by Jaren Studios.

Photo by Jaren Studios.

Why do halos appear?

Halos appear around the sun as they indicate high, thin cirrus clouds are present at 20,000 feet or more above ground level, which contain millions of tiny ice crystals, according to Earthsky.

The halos are created when light splits and reflects from these ice crystals, and only appear as a halo when the crystals are positioned with respect to your eye.

The phenomenon is also known as 22-degree halos as the ring has a radius of about 22 degrees around the sun (or even the moon).

According to the University of Illinois, this happens when sunlight enters one side of an ice crystal in the cloud and exits through the side at a 22-degree angle.

The bending of the light by 22 degrees from its original direction, produces a ring of light that is observed at 22 degrees from the sun or moon.

Such phenomenon happens occasionally in Singapore.

Top images by Remy Osman and Jaren Studios

Over 10 regions celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. Here’s how you can do so in a uniquely S’porean way.

Don’t have to wake you up when September ends.

September 09, 2021, 08:06 PM

More than 260 parents insist on meeting NUS president for answers on Yale-NUS college closure

The NUS president has offered to meet in smaller groups instead of all parents at once.

September 09, 2021, 07:45 PM

Woman apprehended by police after locking herself in Clementi HDB flat & making a scene for 3 hours

According to the police, she was subsequently referred to IMH for further assessment.

September 09, 2021, 07:00 PM

WhatsApp to stop supporting 43 smartphone models from Nov. 1, 2021

WhatsApp recommends that affected users switch to a supported device.

September 09, 2021, 06:55 PM

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern advises visitors not to have sex with hospital patients amid Covid-19

No funny business.

September 09, 2021, 06:34 PM

Ho Ching debates with Calvin Cheng on whether MOH should continue to report unlinked Covid-19 cases

Ho suggested that unlinked cases should be reported until at least the end of year.

September 09, 2021, 06:27 PM

M'sia man recounts how his father passed away & his absolutely loyal dog passed away the next day

The dog's loyalty is still remembered 12 years after his passing.

September 09, 2021, 06:07 PM

S'pore man, 31, allegedly pointed knife at wife, threatened to get his friends to rape her

He will be charged in court tomorrow (Sep. 10).

September 09, 2021, 05:31 PM

Subscriptions shouldn't be used as a loophole for foreign funding, TOC transparency required: IMDA

The subscription model is allowed, but there must be transparency over funding, says IMDA.

September 09, 2021, 05:05 PM

MOH to work out details of Pfizer vaccine donation to Johor, S'pore still has stock in reserve

Singapore's demand for the vaccine booster programme will pick up only in early 2022.

September 09, 2021, 04:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.