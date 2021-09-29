Subway S'pore has new seafood patty made of squid, fish & shrimp available till Nov. 17, 2021

Subway Singapore has a variety of meat options such as ham, meatballs, bacon and chicken breast.

But if you feel like changing up your usual sandwich order, Subway has a new seafood patty.

New sub

The seafood patty is made of squid, fish and shrimp, and has a golden breaded coating.

The new patty is part of the fast food chain's aim to expand its protein options beyond chicken, beef, tuna and eggs.

It will be available for a limited period only from today (Sep. 29) till Nov. 17, across all Subway restaurants islandwide, and on delivery platforms GrabFood, FoodPanda and Deliveroo.

While customers can pair the seafood patty with their own choice of vegetables and other ingredients, Subway recommends the Seafood Patty sub, which includes lettuce, tomato, cucumber, mixed pepper, onions, sweet corn and Subway’s signature spicy mayo sauce.

The Seafood Patty sub costs S$7.50 for a six-inch and S$12.50 for a footlong.

On delivery platforms, the sub costs S$8.00 for a 6-inch and S$13.00 for a footlong.

TikTok challenge

Subway has also started a new TikTok challenge where participants stand the chance to win S$100 worth of GrabFood vouchers or an exclusive Subway branded beach kit comprising reusable utensils, picnic mat, beach towel and cooler bag.

The challenge will run from Oct. 11 to Oct. 16. Here's how it works:

Participate in the challenge on TikTok by showing off different beach outfits with the “Get Away with Subway” filter and designated song, “Sunny Day”.

Upload the video on TikTok by using the official hashtag #GetAwaywithSubway.

Invite friends to join the challenge.

Winners will be contacted via TikTok direct messages at the end of the challenge and will be chosen for their combination of creativity and flair.

