S'pore online grocer fined S$11,000 for storing meat & seafood on tables without refrigeration

Online grocer, OurPasar Essentials Pte Ltd, was fined S$11,000 on September 8 for storing meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store and storing raw meat without a chiller.

Its managing director, Muhammad Shafizan bin Saikh Abdul Kader, was also fined S$9,000 for failing to exercise due diligence to prevent the offence from being committed.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced in a press release that staff from OurPasar Essentials Pte Ltd were found to have handled packets of raw meat and seafood laid out on tables without any form of refrigeration.

An exposed container of raw chicken wings was also found along the driveway outside the premises.

Further investigation found that the company was storing meat and seafood in an unlicensed cold store.

Food establishments that wish to store meat and seafood must attain a cold store licence from SFA.

A cold store must have strict requirements — for example, temperature control — in order to keep perishable food safe for consumption.

SFA said OurPasar Essentials Pte Ltd was in the process of applying for a licence.

However, it had not been approved yet.

The agency seized about 312kg of illegally-stored meat and seafood.

It also seized and disposed of 125kg of unrefrigerated raw beef and chicken.

SFA said illegal storage of meat and seafood at unlicensed facilities pose a food safety risk.

If convicted, offenders who store meat and seafood products in unlicensed premises face a fine not exceeding S$10,000, or imprisonment term not exceeding 12 months, or both.

If found to be possessing any meat or seafood products, which have been kept in unlicensed cold stores for the purpose of selling or supplying, offenders face a fine not exceeding S$50,000 and/or imprisonment term not exceeding two years if convicted.

