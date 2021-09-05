Stefanie Sun's agency denies rumours she's on China celeb ban list

A list has been circulating online, purportedly disclosing the names of artistes that will soon be censored in China.

The list

The original list reportedly only contained seven names, but has since expanded to include two more — one of which was Stefanie Sun.

Artistes who appear on the list include Wilber Pan, Wang Leehom, Nicholas Tse, Jet Li and Stefanie Sun.

Apart from naming names, a claim was also being circulated that China's National Radio and Television Administration would soon be sharing details of this "restriction order", Mirror Media reported.

It was added that celebrities who have become foreign nationals would find it difficult to perform in China.

Denied rumours

According to 8 World News, Sun's management agency has denied this claim while speaking to Taiwanese media, referring to the list as "untrue rumours".

Netizens also pointed out that it was unfair for Sun's name to be on this list as she is Singaporean, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Others names on the list also feature artistes who are not from mainland China.

Some background information

This rumour comes after the National Radio and Television Administration, China's top media regulator, announced an eight-point plan aimed to clean up the entertainment industry.

This plan includes calls for “further regulation of arts and entertainment shows and related personnel”, South China Morning Post reported.

Basis of boycotts listed include people who have broken laws, or whose behaviour and speech have gone against “public order and morals”.

Idol audition shows and the encouragement of malicious fandom culture are also among the boycotts.

Previously on Aug. 27, China's Cyberspace Administration had announced a ban on the ranking of celebs by popularity.

It was also recently reported that Chinese actress Vicki Zhao's name has been scrubbed from the Chinese internet. Searches for her name on Chinese video streaming sites have been censored as well.

It is possible that this move is part of the authorities' wider clampdown on "misbehaving" celebrities, or related to China's drive to ease inequality in its campaign for "common prosperity".

Top photo via Stefanie Sun/IG.