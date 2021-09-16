Unlimited steak for S$60 nett for 2 at Beach Road steakhouse till end Sep. 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Armoury Craft Beer and Steak, located at Beach Road, is offering its steak buffet at S$60 nett for two pax till the end of Sep. 2021.
The promotion is available every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and works out to cost S$30 nett per person.
Freeflow meat & bar bites
As part of the steak buffet, customers can enjoy free flow Australian grass-fed Ribeye or Striploin steak, served with black pepper sauce.
Besides steak, pork, beef, fish and chicken are also on the menu:
- BBQ Pork Ribs
- Grilled Pork Belly
- Grilled Shabu Beef
- Oven-Baked Dory
- Fried Chicken Thigh
Pork Ribs:
Steak:
Customers can also opt from a range of bar bites and sides which are also free flow:
- Mantou
- Nacho Chips
- Fries
- Spam Fries
- Corn
- Fried Chicken Drumlets
- Chicken Satay
- Chicken Sausage
- Greens
View Armoury Craft Beer and Steak's full menu here.
Separately, the steakhouse is also running a one-for-one all-day beer promotion every Tuesday and Wednesday for the whole month of Sep.
Armoury Craft Beer and Steak
Address: 36 Beach Rd #01- 01, Singapore 189766
Opening hours:
Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5pm to 10pm
