Unlimited steak for S$60 nett for 2 at Beach Road steakhouse till end Sep. 2021

Armoury Craft Beer and Steak, located at Beach Road, is offering its steak buffet at S$60 nett for two pax till the end of Sep. 2021.

The promotion is available every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and works out to cost S$30 nett per person.

Freeflow meat & bar bites

As part of the steak buffet, customers can enjoy free flow Australian grass-fed Ribeye or Striploin steak, served with black pepper sauce.

Besides steak, pork, beef, fish and chicken are also on the menu:

BBQ Pork Ribs

Grilled Pork Belly

Grilled Shabu Beef

Oven-Baked Dory

Fried Chicken Thigh

Pork Ribs:

Steak:

Customers can also opt from a range of bar bites and sides which are also free flow:

Mantou

Nacho Chips

Fries

Spam Fries

Corn

Fried Chicken Drumlets

Chicken Satay

Chicken Sausage

Greens

View Armoury Craft Beer and Steak's full menu here.

Separately, the steakhouse is also running a one-for-one all-day beer promotion every Tuesday and Wednesday for the whole month of Sep.

View the original post here:

Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Address: 36 Beach Rd #01- 01, Singapore 189766

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5pm to 10pm

Top photos via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak