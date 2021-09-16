Back

Unlimited steak for S$60 nett for 2 at Beach Road steakhouse till end Sep. 2021

Go hungry.

Siti Hawa | September 16, 2021, 01:45 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Armoury Craft Beer and Steak, located at Beach Road, is offering its steak buffet at S$60 nett for two pax till the end of Sep. 2021.

The promotion is available every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and works out to cost S$30 nett per person.

Freeflow meat & bar bites

As part of the steak buffet, customers can enjoy free flow Australian grass-fed Ribeye or Striploin steak, served with black pepper sauce.

Besides steak, pork, beef, fish and chicken are also on the menu:

  • BBQ Pork Ribs

  • Grilled Pork Belly

  • Grilled Shabu Beef

  • Oven-Baked Dory

  • Fried Chicken Thigh

Pork Ribs:

Photo via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Photo via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Steak:

Photo via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Photo via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Customers can also opt from a range of bar bites and sides which are also free flow:

  • Mantou

  • Nacho Chips

  • Fries

  • Spam Fries

  • Corn

  • Fried Chicken Drumlets

  • Chicken Satay

  • Chicken Sausage

  • Greens

Photo via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

View Armoury Craft Beer and Steak's full menu here.

Separately, the steakhouse is also running a one-for-one all-day beer promotion every Tuesday and Wednesday for the whole month of Sep.

Photo via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

View the original post here:

Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Photo via Google Maps/Juan Gabriel

Address: 36 Beach Rd #01- 01, Singapore 189766

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 11:30am to 2:30pm, 5pm to 10pm

Top photos via Armoury Craft Beer and Steak

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

Mid-Autumn lantern sets & displays at Gardens by the Bay from now till Oct. 3, 2021

Bunnies galore.

September 16, 2021, 01:00 PM

The Online Citizen taken offline ahead of Sep. 16, 3pm deadline

Not the end of the story, however.

September 16, 2021, 12:13 PM

Man trips girl, 17, escaping with gold worth S$16,000 she robbed from Thailand mall shop

The girl had lost her father's death insurance payout to a cyber scam.

September 16, 2021, 11:38 AM

M'sians can expect political stability for the time being with MoU between govt & PH opposition

They are also the biggest winners.

September 16, 2021, 11:02 AM

Man, who says he's 'public-spirited', keeps accusing SDA of not doing her job at Kallang Wave Mall

So he confronted her and recorded their interaction.

September 16, 2021, 03:58 AM

804 local Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 15, 238 are seniors above 60 years old

There are a total of 807 new cases in Singapore.

September 15, 2021, 11:52 PM

'Where are we going to find all the S'poreans, everybody wants more': Lawrence Wong on labour demands

Wong pointed out that it is important for Singapore to remain competitive while securing local jobs.

September 15, 2021, 10:13 PM

PSP's 'hard cap' policy would make conditions so hostile, no foreign investor will consider S'pore: Tan See Leng

Tan added that MOM is constantly adjusting its foreign workforce policies to ensure that they complement local labour.

September 15, 2021, 09:43 PM

Carousell now valued at US$1.1 billion after fresh US$100 million funding round

Unicorn status.

September 15, 2021, 07:22 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan apologises to Leong Mun Wai after 'He's illiterate' comment picked up by Parliament live mic

PSP said that it is "very proud" of Leong and fellow NCMP Hazel Poa for speaking out on the plights of PMETs.

September 15, 2021, 07:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.