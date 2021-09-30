Back

Starbucks S'pore brings back pumpkin spice latte & cold brew, has new oatmilk & almondmilk beverages

Autumn has arrived at Starbucks.

Siti Hawa | September 30, 2021, 11:17 AM

Starbucks Singapore is bringing back its much-loved seasonal favourites: Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The Pumpkin Spice Latte is a signature espresso roast paired with milk and pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice toppings.

It is available as a hot, iced or blended beverage.

Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte:

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew

The Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew (from S$7.20), on the other hand, consists of cold brew coffee with vanilla syrup, topped with pumpkin spice cream cold foam.

It is available as a cold beverage.

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

The Pumpkin Spice Cream Cold Brew and Pumpkin Spice Cream Nitro Cold Brew (from S$8.30) are also available as a Nitro Cold Brew in selected Starbucks Nitro stores.

Plant-based milk

Photo via Starbucks Singapore

Starbucks will also be introducing beverages that utilise plant-based milk: Oatmilk Honey Latte, Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato and Almondmilk Honey Frappuccino.

The Oatmilk Honey Latte comprises espresso with honey syrup, paired with oatmilk and topped with foam and toasted honey topping.

The Oatmilk Cocoa Macchiato features espresso with oatmilk and vanilla syrup, topped with a drizzle of cocoa sauce.

Lastly, the Almondmilk Honey Frappuccino comprises espresso with honey syrup and almondmilk, topped with foam and toasted honey topping.

All three beverages are available hot, iced or blended.

Customers can also opt for the fully plant-based whipped cream.

Top photos via Starbucks Singapore and @95jyujyu/Instagram

