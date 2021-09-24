Starbucks S'pore giving out reusable cup on Sep. 28, 2021 with purchase of any beverage

Starbucks outlets will probably see long queues on Sep. 28.

The coffee chain is giving out a 50th anniversary reusable cup on the day to customers who purchase any tall or grande beverage.

The cup will be given out at all stores, as well as on select Mobile Order & Pay and delivery channels, on a while stocks last basis.

Customers will be served their their tall or grande beverage in the reusable cup, while those who are going for venti are encouraged to dine in stores, but will still get the cup separately.

However, venti beverages will not be available via the Mobile Order & Pay on the Starbucks app, and delivery platforms on Sep. 28.

Customers who bring their cup on their next visit fall under the BYO (Bring Your Own) discount, netting them S$0.50 off their drink.

Other countries in the region—Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and India—will also offer the same promotion.

The company aims to lessen single-use cup waste with the initiative, as part of its ongoing commitment to reduce its footprint by 50 per cent by 2030.

Top image via Starbucks Singapore