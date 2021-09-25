Back

People keep calling Gong Yoo's number on 'Squid Game', phone owner who didn't watch show left very confused

Ring.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 25, 2021, 10:26 AM

Netflix show "Squid Game" is all the rage right now.

In the Korean series, the turning point for the down-and-out protagonist is when a handsome man in a nice suit (that's another way of describing Gong Yoo) offers him the chance to clear his massive amount of debt.

Call this number and find a way to get out of your debts:

Screenshot from Netflix

Protagonist Seong Gi-Hun considers this offer, and eventually ends up calling.

In the show, the number is pretty clear during that scene, so as expected, many viewers tried to call a fictitious death game organiser.

And got through.

According to Korea Herald, "some four thousand" phone calls were made every day.

The actual man on the other line was just as confused as everyone else.

The man, who wasn't named, said he did not even watch the show, and so had no idea what was going on at first. He has had the phone number for over 10 years.

The production crew had apparently made the mistake of taking out the first three digits of the number, instead of the first four.

The first three digits are the area code of a city, which meant earnest death game enthusiasts could still ring through with the number on screen.

Netflix is reportedly in contact with the man to solve this issue.

Image from Netflix

