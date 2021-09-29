Back

Squid game's Park Hae Soo welcomes first child

Double happiness.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 29, 2021, 12:22 PM

South Korean actor Park Hae Soo rose to fame thanks to Netflix's series Squid Game.

That's not the only good news for him.

Park recently welcomed his first child with his wife, his agency BH Entertainment confirmed on Sep. 29, Soompi reported.

Both mother and child are reported to be healthy.

If you can't get enough of Park after watching Squid Game, the 39-year-old is also part of the cast for South Korea's adaptation of Money Heist.

More about the Squid Game

Top image via Netflix/Instagram

