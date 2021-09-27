Orchard cafe lets you play Squid Game's honeycomb challenge for free latte

Another day, another Squid Game-related article.

Brown Butter cafe in Orchard is offering customers a chance to take part in the honeycomb challenge for a free latte.

How it works

Those who have not watched the show or figured it out from the memes, the game consists of carefully separating a requisite shape (circle, triangle, star, umbrella) without breaking it from a circular piece of honeycomb.

You'll be shot for failing to do so in the show, and while Brown Butter did not state the terms of failure in their social media posts, the cafe did say that those who succeed will be rewarded with a free iced latte.

From what we can tell, customers have three options—a circle, a star, or a heart—as well as a time limit.

The challenge starts on Sep. 29, with more rules to be released by the cafe soon.

Brown Butter

Address: 583 Orchard Rd, #01-18/19, Forum The Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884

Opening Hours:

Sunday - Thursday, 11am - 8:30pm

Friday and Saturday, 11am to 9pm

Top image via Brown Butter/TikTok