S'pore's first panda cub opens his eyes for the very first time

Jia Jia and Kai Kai's firstborn has finally opened his eyes.

The panda cub — the first to be born in Singapore — opened his peepers on September 22, its 40th day on Earth.

Panda cubs are born with their eyes shut and generally open them in their sixth to eighth week.

According to Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the cub is also growing steadily.

Since last week, the cub has grown by about 370g and now tips the scales at 1.87kg. Adult male giant pandas can weigh over 120kg.

Here's a clip of the panda cub, courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore:

Separately, it seems like Singaporeans are quite eager to name the country's first giant panda cub.

Over the course of two weeks, Wildlife Reserves Singapore received 38,000 submissions of which 8,000 were unique names.

Top image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

