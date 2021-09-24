Back

S'pore's first panda cub opens his eyes for the very first time

Cute!

Joshua Lee | September 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jia Jia and Kai Kai's firstborn has finally opened his eyes.

The panda cub — the first to be born in Singapore — opened his peepers on September 22, its 40th day on Earth.

Panda cubs are born with their eyes shut and generally open them in their sixth to eighth week.

According to Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the cub is also growing steadily.

Since last week, the cub has grown by about 370g and now tips the scales at 1.87kg. Adult male giant pandas can weigh over 120kg.

Here's a clip of the panda cub, courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore:

Separately, it seems like Singaporeans are quite eager to name the country's first giant panda cub.

Over the course of two weeks, Wildlife Reserves Singapore received 38,000 submissions of which 8,000 were unique names.

More panda news:

Top image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Domestic worker not paid 13 months salary by S'porean employer charged for working elsewhere

A 56-year-old Singaporean woman is facing 13 charges for not paying her helper.

September 24, 2021, 12:01 PM

Ong Ye Kung: Restrictions to tighten if hospitals cannot cope, lockdown in S'pore a 'last resort'

The health minister also addressed some other questions on the current tightened measures.

September 24, 2021, 10:34 AM

NTU investigating student who crashed drag show & photographed performers in dressing room without consent

The producer of the drag show likened it to an act of crime.

September 24, 2021, 10:17 AM

Man, 50, arrested for allegedly spray painting interior of police post in Yishun in broad daylight

The man was suspected to have possessed and consumed controlled drugs.

September 24, 2021, 04:04 AM

S'pore condo security guard fined for squirting hand sanitiser into colleague's bottle to 'sanitise her mouth'

His actions were caught on a CCTV camera.

September 24, 2021, 12:16 AM

2 more Covid-19 deaths in S'pore, 1,504 new cases on Sep. 23

1,491 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

September 23, 2021, 10:54 PM

TTSH extends Covid-19 screening space into carpark due to surge in positive & suspect cases

They have been receiving 'higher than usual' positive & suspect Covid-19 cases.

September 23, 2021, 09:33 PM

Tuas Incineration Plant explosion took place in switchroom as technicians did maintenance work: NEA

The incident resulted in one fatality and left two workers with burn injuries.

September 23, 2021, 08:07 PM

S'pore temple expands cage for dog kept in captivity since puppy but does not free it

Members of the public are still trying to negotiate its release.

September 23, 2021, 07:07 PM

1 dead, 2 injured after explosion at Tuas incineration plant

This is the second explosion in Tuas this year.

September 23, 2021, 06:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.