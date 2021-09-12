Back

S'porean immigrant 'Lin Mou Jie' suspected to be source of Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian Province

27,000 residents in the province are also required to undergo home isolation.

Matthias Ang | September 12, 2021, 02:25 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A Singaporean immigrant which was reported to be one "Lin Mou Jie" is suspected to be the source of a Covid-19 infection outbreak involving six cases in Xianyou county, within China's Fujian Province, Lianhe Zaobao and Chinese media reported.

The cases were detected on Sep. 10, across five different villages in the county.

All of them are the students and parents of the same primary school in a town called Fengting, and have since been transferred to designated hospitals.

Screenshot from China News Network Weibo

Global Times: 27,000 residents required to undergo home isolation over outbreak

According to state media Global Timesthe cases involved three primary school students and three of their parents.

In addition, three areas related to the cases have since been listed as medium-risk for Covid-19, with 27,000 residents required to undergo home isolation.

While Lin was not named by the Global Times, the outlet reported that one of the cases had returned to China from Singapore on Aug. 4, whereupon he was placed in quarantine for 21 days.

However, he initially did not test positive for Covid-19 , even on Aug. 24, 20 days after he had arrived in China.

Chinese netizens reportedly speculate if outbreak source was JJ Lin

At least one Chinese media outlet, Red Star News (红星新闻), highlighted the similarity of Lin's name to JJ Lin's (which is Lin Jun Jie in Chinese) -- Just one Chinese character different.

In a post on Sina Weibo, Red Star News noted that there were Chinese netizens who speculated if the the source of the outbreak was the singer himself given that JJ Lin's ancestral home was also in Fujian.

However, a subsequent post by JJ Lin on Weibo on Sep. 10, following the announcement of the outbreak in Xianyou county, and the identification of "Lin Mou Jie" as the suspect source, tagged Singapore as his location.

Source: Screenshot from JJ Lin Weibo

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Global Times

Woman pulls off SDA’s mask in face-off at Marina Bay Sands

The duo was also sighted not wearing their face masks properly during the confrontation.

September 12, 2021, 02:22 PM

Soh Rui Yong claims some 'black sheep' Commandos & 'keyboard warriors' tried to smear him

He reiterated his respect for the Commandos.

September 12, 2021, 01:42 PM

Clearer heads & less anxiety: S'poreans give up law, audit, & banking careers for better mental health

Giving up a high-flying career might be daunting, but these Singaporeans tell us why it was the obvious choice for better mental health.

September 12, 2021, 12:20 PM

Of horses, en*pan*demic & politics in S’pore: a non-exhaustive glossary

Just horsing around.

September 12, 2021, 10:50 AM

Panda cub is a boy, but Kai Kai is the real baby for his 14th birthday celebration

A messy birthday party for the big boy.

September 12, 2021, 10:48 AM

Jollibee takes over KFC at Bugis Village

Out with the old fried chicken, in with the new fried chicken.

September 12, 2021, 04:51 AM

Closure of Chinatown Complex from Sep. 12 - Sep. 15 after 66 cases linked to cluster

555 cases of Covid-19 infection were also reported today.

September 12, 2021, 12:22 AM

RSAF scrambles F-16 fighter jets after M'sian helicopter flies over Pulau Tekong

This happened at around 9am on Saturday (Sep. 11).

September 11, 2021, 11:22 PM

Eatery accused of sabotaging competitors apologises, says staff who posted bad reviews has quit

Take online reviews with a pinch of salt.

September 11, 2021, 09:33 PM

New arrangement allows overseas S'poreans to return for vaccination without serving full SHN

This will cut down the time they have to spend away from the countries where they reside.

September 11, 2021, 09:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.