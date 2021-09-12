S'porean immigrant 'Lin Mou Jie' suspected to be source of Covid-19 outbreak in Fujian Province

A Singaporean immigrant which was reported to be one "Lin Mou Jie" is suspected to be the source of a Covid-19 infection outbreak involving six cases in Xianyou county, within China's Fujian Province, Lianhe Zaobao and Chinese media reported.

The cases were detected on Sep. 10, across five different villages in the county.

All of them are the students and parents of the same primary school in a town called Fengting, and have since been transferred to designated hospitals.

Global Times: 27,000 residents required to undergo home isolation over outbreak

According to state media Global Times, the cases involved three primary school students and three of their parents.

In addition, three areas related to the cases have since been listed as medium-risk for Covid-19, with 27,000 residents required to undergo home isolation.

While Lin was not named by the Global Times, the outlet reported that one of the cases had returned to China from Singapore on Aug. 4, whereupon he was placed in quarantine for 21 days.

However, he initially did not test positive for Covid-19 , even on Aug. 24, 20 days after he had arrived in China.

Chinese netizens reportedly speculate if outbreak source was JJ Lin

At least one Chinese media outlet, Red Star News (红星新闻), highlighted the similarity of Lin's name to JJ Lin's (which is Lin Jun Jie in Chinese) -- Just one Chinese character different.

In a post on Sina Weibo, Red Star News noted that there were Chinese netizens who speculated if the the source of the outbreak was the singer himself given that JJ Lin's ancestral home was also in Fujian.

However, a subsequent post by JJ Lin on Weibo on Sep. 10, following the announcement of the outbreak in Xianyou county, and the identification of "Lin Mou Jie" as the suspect source, tagged Singapore as his location.

