Sleep 7 hours a day from Nov. 1, 2021 - Apr. 1, 2022 & earn up to S$30 worth of eVouchers

Be rewarded when you sleep seven hours a day and we're not just talking about the health benefits.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) is launching The Sleep Challenge under the National Steps Challenge.

The Sleep Challenge

Earn 25 Healthpoints daily when you get at least seven hours of sleep each night.

Extra Healthpoints can be earned during bonus weeks.

You can register from now until Mar. 31, 2022.

The challenge period is from Nov. 1, 2021 until Apr. 1, 2022.

To be eligible for the challenge, you need to meet the following criteria:

Be Singaporean or Permanent Resident of Singapore with a valid NRIC or foreigner with a valid FIN

Be aged 17 years and above (based on birth year) at the point of registration

Have completed "Steps Rewards" in previous seasons

Not participating in the LumiHealth programme or have withdrawn from it irreversibly

Eligible participants are required to use the new Season 6 HPB fitness tracker with sleep tracking function and the Healthy 365 app.

Each day’s sleep will be counted from 12pm to 11:59am the next day.

Only sleep duration of at least two hours will be recorded and counted towards each day’s total sleep duration.

To learn how to view your sleep history on the Healthy 265 app, and tips for accurate sleep tracking, click here.

Check out the chart to see how much sleep each age group should be getting:

For more information on the Sleep Challenge, click here.

National Steps Challenge Season 6

For the uninitiated, the National Steps Challenge was first introduced in 2016 as a social movement to encourage the local population to sit less and move more.

Season 6 starts on Oct. 1, 2021, and is now open for registration on the Healthy 365 app.

Earn extra 300 Healthpoints when you sign up now during the Early Bird Special and clock 10,000 steps daily for three days between Oct. 1 to 10, 2021.

For more information on the National Steps Challenge Season 6, click here.

Sleeping on the job

Earlier this week (Sep. 7), mattress company Sonno announced that it is offering someone in Singapore S$1,500 to sleep eight hours a night for 100 days.

Applications close on Sep. 19 and the chosen candidate will commence their work in early October.

A recent study by UK bedding manufacturer Sleepseeker found that Singapore is the world's most fatigued country.

Top image by @theyshane via Unsplash.

