6 men, aged 19-51, arrested for unlawful entry into S'pore, allegedly found in forested areas near Clementi & Bukit Batok

The police have arrested six men, aged between 19 and 51, for unlawful entry into Singapore on Friday (Sep. 24).

Allegedly found at forested areas near Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve

A Mothership reader sighted numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles at Sunset Way in Clementi on Friday morning, adding that the police were attending to an "urgent incident".

The police later confirmed that officers from the Central Police Division, Clementi Police Division, the Gurkha Contingent, the Special Operations Command and the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (HT UAV) Command were deployed for the operations.

There were two separate operations at the forested areas near Toh Tuck Road/Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve.

The six men were allegedly found without valid immigration documents.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Charged for unlawful entry

The six men will be charged in court today (Sep. 25) for the offence of unlawful entry into Singapore under Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 133.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to six months and three strokes of the cane.

Top photos via Darren Sim