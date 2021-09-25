Back

6 men, aged 19-51, arrested for unlawful entry into S'pore, allegedly found in forested areas near Clementi & Bukit Batok

Police mounted two separate operations at the forested areas near Toh Tuck Road/Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve.

Low Jia Ying | September 25, 2021, 12:03 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police have arrested six men, aged between 19 and 51, for unlawful entry into Singapore on Friday (Sep. 24).

Allegedly found at forested areas near Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve

A Mothership reader sighted numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles at Sunset Way in Clementi on Friday morning, adding that the police were attending to an "urgent incident".

via Darren Sim.

via Darren Sim.

The police later confirmed that officers from the Central Police Division, Clementi Police Division, the Gurkha Contingent, the Special Operations Command and the Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (HT UAV) Command were deployed for the operations.

There were two separate operations at the forested areas near Toh Tuck Road/Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve.

The six men were allegedly found without valid immigration documents.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Charged for unlawful entry

The six men will be charged in court today (Sep. 25) for the offence of unlawful entry into Singapore under Section 6(1) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 133.

The offence carries an imprisonment term of up to six months and three strokes of the cane.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Darren Sim

Shane Pow joins Li Nanxing's agency after serving jail term, expresses gratitude to friends & fans

He had been sentenced to 5 weeks' jail for drink driving.

September 25, 2021, 07:34 PM

People aged 60 & above 'strongly discouraged' from attending religious activities even if vaccinated: MCCY

A maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities.

September 25, 2021, 07:07 PM

All the things I googled while attending my first Covid-19 wedding

Is it offensive if I write ‘keep the marriage clean but the sex dirty’ in guestbook

September 25, 2021, 06:20 PM

ART-positive but physically well employees to 'self-isolate', don't have to take confirmatory PCR tests

Employers should not ask ART-positive but physically well employees to report to the workplace.

September 25, 2021, 05:41 PM

S'pore not reopening borders as it benefits from M'sian workers' spending in S'pore: M'sian workers' association president

There are 13,899 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia on Sep. 25.

September 25, 2021, 04:58 PM

Tan Cheng Bock: Foreign interference legislation shouldn't be rushed through within 3 weeks in Parliament

Tan also questioned if the bill was another means to stifle freedom of expression, alternative views and political discourse.

September 25, 2021, 03:25 PM

IPS Survey: Views on authority, risks & materialism differ between S'poreans of different SES & education levels

Lower-educated Singaporeans see materialism positively.

September 25, 2021, 02:32 PM

Huawei CFO returns to China after being detained in Canada on criminal fraud charges since 2018

She was released after admitting some wrongdoing.

September 25, 2021, 02:09 PM

M'sian netizens & civil society group want govt to #LeaveSajatAlone after trans woman's arrest in Thailand

Some Malaysians thought the authorities were being overzealous in their efforts to hunt her down.

September 25, 2021, 01:17 PM

SAF assisting MOH with home recovery programme amid rising Covid-19 cases

The People's Association will also be providing community support to affected families.

September 25, 2021, 01:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.