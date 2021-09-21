Back

101,000 doses of Sinovac arrive in S'pore, will be available in clinics soon

The vaccine came in through the special access route.

Jason Fan | September 21, 2021, 12:33 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

A new shipment of 101,000 doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Singapore.

This was announced by health minister Ong Ye Kung on Facebook on Monday (Sep. 21).

Available in a few days

According to Ong, these were orders from private healthcare institutions, which the Ministry of Health helped facilitate to bring into Singapore under the Special Access Route (SAR).

Ong said about 2 per cent of Singapore's population has taken at least one dose of the Sinovac vaccine administered by MOH and approved private clinics.

He also added that the new stock will be available at some local clinics in a few days.

"They will benefit individuals such as those who were allergic to the mRNA vaccines," said Ong.

Top image via Ong Ye Kung/FB.

