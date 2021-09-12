SingHealth doctor, 44, dies from leukaemia, wanted to write letters for her 3 children for every growing-up year she'd miss

A SingHealth Polyclinics director, who helped to launch Singapore's first 24-hour prescription collection service ("Prescription in a Locker Box", or "Pilbox"), passed away on Sep. 6, 2021, after a year-long battle with leukaemia.

Agnes Koong Ying Leng, 44, had served as director of Marine Parade Polyclinic for eight years, where she set up "Pilbox" so that patients with repeat medication, such as the elderly, could easily pick up their prescriptions at any time.

In 2019, Koong had taken up the mantle of Community Health Director at SingHealth Polyclinics.

Relapse

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Koong's husband, Simon Leong, shared that Koong had first been diagnosed with leukaemia during circuit breaker last year.

She had undergone a bone marrow transplant, but suffered a relapse this year.

According to Leong, Koong decided to stop chemotherapy treatment in early August 2021, after the cancer came back.

She rejected the idea of going through a second bone marrow transplant, instead hoping to live the rest of her life with gusto.

Leong shared that as her husband, he had naturally felt pained by her choice, but nonetheless chose to support her decision.

The couple had met at medical school in university; and according to Leong, Koong had been multi-talented even then.

She loved to dance, and would often take part in several competitions, even choreographing stage performances. Being partners of several years, the couple had also often travelled together.

A doctor who went the extra mile

Leong added that his wife was someone who was extremely passionate about her profession, and would always go the extra mile for her patients.

After being diagnosed last year, Koong had still insisted on continuing to work from home, to see through the projects she had on hand.

After she passed on, Leong shared that several patients had called to express their condolences, and show their appreciation for Koong's dedication and care over the years.

"My wife loved her job, but she also loved her life. She was not a workaholic, and would always do her best to make time for our family. She always tried to come home on time for family dinners, and would be present for activities on the weekend".

Letters for every year she'd miss

According to Lianhe Wanbao, Koong had intended to write letters to each of her children for every year that she'd miss out on as they grew up, so that it would be like she was right there beside them.

Unfortunately, she was only able to write a few letters, before passing on.

Leong shared that before she passed, Koong had been able to help her parents and children understand her decision to forego treatment, and the family had spent Koong's final days together, making handicrafts or just chit-chatting.

Leong added:

"She told me before she passed that she had lived a meaningful and fulfilling life. She also assured our children that she will continue to look out for the entire family from heaven."

Koong leaves behind her husband and three children, aged 11 to 15, according to Lianhe Wanbao.

Tribute by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong

On Sep. 9, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong took to Facebook to offer his condolences to Koong's family.

In his Facebook post, Goh shared that the "health service has lost someone in the prime of her life", adding that Koong had been a "key figure in bridging the gap between social and medical services in Marine Parade".

