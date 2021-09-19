Sold-out crowd throngs Lion City Sailors vs Albirex Niigata match at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sep. 17

It appears football fever is still a thing in Singapore these days.

The top two Singapore Premier League (SPL) teams, Albirex Niigata and Lion City Sailors, played to a sold-out crowd at Jalan Besar Stadium on Sep. 17 evening.

1,000 spectators

Since Aug. 19, a maximum of 1,000 spectators are allowed entry to SPL matches, in accordance with safe management measures.

According to SPL, spectators have to produce proof of a negative Antigen Rapid Test (ART) result or be fully vaccinated.

As physical tickets are sold at the match venue two hours before kick-off, a long line was seen forming outside the Jalan Besar stadium prior to the match.

“Wah, haven’t seen a crowd like this for Singapore football in a long time” - my grab driver. #SPL pic.twitter.com/RECe3MXUrB — Rhysh Roshan Rai (@RhyshRai) September 17, 2021

When tickets ran out, some fans apparently resorted to other ways to watch the live match.

Ended with a draw

The game between the Sailors and the White Swans was a highly-anticipated one as a win for Lion City Sailors could potentially bring them to the top of the table.

The match ended with a draw, with Albirex Niigata player Ryoya Taniguchi scoring a last-minute equaliser at the 94th minute.

The Sailors' Haiqal Pashia scored the first goal in the 23rd minute.

At the end of the night, Albirex Niigata retained the top spot at 44 points, just five points ahead of Lion City Sailors.

