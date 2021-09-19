Back

S'pore Pools Toa Payoh outlet closed after employee gets Covid-19

The branch has since undergone deep cleaning.

Jean Chien Tay | September 19, 2021, 05:18 PM

A Singapore Pools branch located at Block 111 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh has closed pending further updates after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 on Sep. 17.

Punters were reportedly directed to other outlets at Block 85 and Block 95 in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh, in a notice that was put up at the branch, according to The Straits Times (ST).

A Singapore Pools spokesperson said the affected outlet has since undergone deep cleaning.

Two outlets affected in June

The betting operator closed two Livewire outlets in June, after the Ministry of Health (MOH) notified the company that those outlets were visited by someone infected with Covid-19.

Livewire is a live betting service offered by Singapore Pools.

According to a Singapore Pools statement on June 22, the Livewire outlets at China Square and the Singapore Pools Building were closed for "deep cleaning and disinfection".

In a subsequent update, both outlets were reopened on June 26.

Top photo via Google Map

