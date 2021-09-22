Back

Wildlife Reserves S'pore looking for 'panda intern'

If anyone's looking for a job.

Syahindah Ishak | September 22, 2021, 03:50 PM

Panda parents Jia Jia and Kai Kai welcomed Singapore's first panda cub at River Safari on Aug. 14.

Panda intern

About a month after the baby panda's birth, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) advertised a job opening for its first ever "panda intern".

WRS said that it is looking for a "content-savvy" and "innovative thinker" to join its team for a six-month internship.

The intern would work closely with WRS' marketing and animal care teams, and have access to behind-the-scenes information and footages.

WRS added:

"The Panda Intern will have the opportunity to embark on marketing programmes that would increase the affinity of the public with wildlife, increase knowledge and awareness of conservation and sustainability through heart-warming stories, digital media, and new creative ways of storytelling."

Job Requirements

WRS also listed these job requirements for the panda intern:

  • "You’re an animal lover – You love animals to the core, especially our adorable pandas!"

  • "You’re a change-maker – You know that you can influence others to be as passionate about animals as you are!"

  • "You’re a climate change hero – You understand and appreciate the impact of climate change to animal habitats and want to make a difference through public education!"

  • "You’re a storyteller – You love to create meaningful stories that resonate with a broad and diverse audience!"

  • "You’re committed and fun-loving – You believe in the motto, “Work Hard, Play Hard” and are committed to enjoying every minute of this job. You’re all ready to experience an awesome internship that can possibly create a panda-monium!"

  • "You’re a Marketer at heart – You have an excellent command of the English language, with a strong sense of the content creation process (including conceptualisation, execution and copywriting) and basic know-how of software tools like Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop and/or Adobe Indesign!"

More information about the job and its application process can be found here.

