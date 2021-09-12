Various public places in S'pore still see crowds amid spike in community Covid-19 cases

Crowds were spotted at various public places in Singapore in the past few days, even as local cases increase.

On Sep. 11, Singapore reported 555 local cases (community and dormitory), and a new cluster was uncovered at Chinatown Complex.

Some members of the public raised concerns about huge crowds and difficulties to keep safe distance from strangers in public spaces.

Here's a scene captured at a bus stop in Admiralty:

The person who took the photo shared with Shin Min Daily News that during peak hours, there can be as many as over 80 people waiting there.

They are a mix of commuters waiting for public buses and factory workers waiting for arranged transport.

It is difficult to keep a safe distance in such situations, she said.

Another netizen also shared photos of a train filled with commuters on a train along the North-East Line on Sep. 5.

Mothership understands that staff members have been deployed to both MRT stations and trains to urge commuters to avoid talking on the train to reduce chances of virus transmission.

Crowded malls

Long queue was sighted at Harbourfront MRT station as people waited to enter Vivo City which had reached its maximum capacity on Sep. 12 noon.

A TikToker who posted about the crowd situation said she had waited for an hour to enter Vivo City.

At around 7:30pm, Space Out indicated that several malls islandwide are either crowded or have hit their maximum capacity.

Malls indicated as having maximum crowd levels (in dark red) include Clementi Mall, NEX, JEM, 313 @ Somerset, Paya Lebar Quarter.

Having said that, a survey done by Chinese media Zaobao.sg shows close to 90 per cent of respondents planning to reduce going out and will only make essential trips.

Zaobao also reported that retailers shared a drop in patrons over the weekend after Friday's Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announcement.

If you wish to head out, don't forget to use nifty websites like Space Out and Safe Distance @ Parks to avoid crowded areas.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News and TikTok