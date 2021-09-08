Changes in Covid-19 updates to align with current strategy of 'living with Covid-19': MOH

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a revamp of its twice daily updates, with a focus on the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and large emerging clusters.

MOH said on Sep. 8 that it will no longer provide information on the number of linked and unlinked cases as this is not relevant to Singapore’s strategy of living with Covid-19.

Other changes: Covid-19 updates once a day

From Sep. 9, the ministry will start announcing Covid-19 updates once a day instead of twice daily.

It added that it will no longer present a detailed report on Singapore’s vaccination progress.

This is the full statement by MOH:

We are now in a very different stage of our battle against COVID-19. Today, we are one of most highly vaccinated countries in the world, with 81% of our population having fully completed their vaccinations. With a high vaccination rate, we have adjusted our measures to transit to a COVID-19 resilient nation. Recognising this, MOH has revamped our daily COVID-19 press releases again, to reflect the salient issues that we are facing in this new phase of the battle. We are closely tracking the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and in the intensive care unit, to ensure that our hospital capacity is not overwhelmed. We are also providing more information on large emerging clusters, so that the public can avoid certain places, or regulate their own activities. As our vaccination rate is plateauing, we will not present a detailed report on our vaccination progress every day. We will also no longer provide information on the number of linked/unlinked cases as this is no longer as relevant as before, given our current strategy of living with COVID-19. From 9 September, we will transit to announcing updates on the local COVID-19 situation once a day, instead of twice a day currently.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mothership