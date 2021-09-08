Back

Changes in Covid-19 updates to align with current strategy of 'living with Covid-19': MOH

MOH will no longer provide information on the number of linked and unlinked cases.

Fiona Tan | September 08, 2021, 11:49 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a revamp of its twice daily updates, with a focus on the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and large emerging clusters.

MOH said on Sep. 8 that it will no longer provide information on the number of linked and unlinked cases as this is not relevant to Singapore’s strategy of living with Covid-19.

Other changes: Covid-19 updates once a day

From Sep. 9, the ministry will start announcing Covid-19 updates once a day instead of twice daily.

It added that it will no longer present a detailed report on Singapore’s vaccination progress.

This is the full statement by MOH:

We are now in a very different stage of our battle against COVID-19. Today, we are one of most highly vaccinated countries in the world, with 81% of our population having fully completed their vaccinations. With a high vaccination rate, we have adjusted our measures to transit to a COVID-19 resilient nation.

Recognising this, MOH has revamped our daily COVID-19 press releases again, to reflect the salient issues that we are facing in this new phase of the battle. We are closely tracking the number of cases hospitalised with severe illness, and in the intensive care unit, to ensure that our hospital capacity is not overwhelmed. We are also providing more information on large emerging clusters, so that the public can avoid certain places, or regulate their own activities.

As our vaccination rate is plateauing, we will not present a detailed report on our vaccination progress every day. We will also no longer provide information on the number of linked/unlinked cases as this is no longer as relevant as before, given our current strategy of living with COVID-19. From 9 September, we will transit to announcing updates on the local COVID-19 situation once a day, instead of twice a day currently.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Mothership

93-year-old woman with diabetes, kidney disease is S'pore's 56th Covid-19 fatality

She had a history of diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, hypertension and hyperlipidaemia.

September 08, 2021, 11:44 PM

S'pore & Estonia share 'many similarities' & can learn from each other: Josephine Teo

The two countries have signed MoU to collaborate further, including giving greater market access for companies from both countries.

September 08, 2021, 06:57 PM

Rare wild pangolin in S'pore looks like real life Sandshrew Pokémon

Cute.

September 08, 2021, 06:45 PM

Japanese budget airline ZIPAIR Tokyo starts round-trip service between S'pore & Tokyo

Nice.

September 08, 2021, 06:34 PM

347 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore

Further updates will be shared by MOH tonight.

September 08, 2021, 06:29 PM

All 8 Covid-19 cases at madrasah in Braddell Road from same Primary 4 class

The cluster was announced on Sep. 7.

September 08, 2021, 06:10 PM

'Talk to rich people nicely, you're a poor girl': 2 S'porean women fined for verbally abusing auxiliary police officer

They were caught smoking outside a designated smoking area.

September 08, 2021, 06:09 PM

3 abandoned hamsters hide under concrete slab at Bukit Batok Nature Park, 8 dumped in total

The hamsters were found after a tip-off from a member of the public.

September 08, 2021, 05:44 PM

China says it will 'join hands with all progressive forces' & work to bring peace for humanity

China also said it will "resolutely safeguard" the core role of the United Nations in international affairs.

September 08, 2021, 05:44 PM

Gram Cafe's VivoCity outlet reopens with a pink interior, Sakura trees & KitKat matcha pancakes on Sep. 18

Closest thing to Japan right now.

September 08, 2021, 05:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.