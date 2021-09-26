Shaw Theatres at Lot One reopen with new screens, seats & twice the number of halls

Shaw Theatres at Lot One is reopening after closing for renovations in 2019.

The new Shaw Theatres opened with twice the number of halls. According to Shaw, there is a total of eight digital halls with "the latest laser and sound equipment".

The theatre is still located at level 5.

Shoppers can gain access to Lot One via Level 1 Entrance (Next to McDonald's) and Basement 2 Carpark Entrance.

Image from Shaw.sg