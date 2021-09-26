Back

Shaw Theatres at Lot One reopen with new screens, seats & twice the number of halls

Reopen.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2021, 10:07 AM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Shaw Theatres at Lot One is reopening after closing for renovations in 2019.

The new Shaw Theatres opened with twice the number of halls. According to Shaw, there is a total of eight digital halls with "the latest laser and sound equipment".

The theatre is still located at level 5.

Shoppers can gain access to Lot One via Level 1 Entrance (Next to McDonald's) and Basement 2 Carpark Entrance.

Image from Shaw

Image from Shaw.sg

Students who miss their PSLE papers due to Covid-19 can apply for special consideration

Special arrangements can also be made for those on Quarantine Order, Leave of Absence or Approved Absence.

September 26, 2021, 10:00 AM

If there's 'real trouble' between US & China, all will be affected 'severely': Vivian Balakrishnan

U.S.-China relations is something that everyone is concerned with.

September 26, 2021, 09:48 AM

1,424 locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 25, 3 more deaths reported

There have been a total of 85,953 Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

September 25, 2021, 11:10 PM

Shane Pow joins Li Nanxing's agency after serving jail term, expresses gratitude to friends & fans

He had been sentenced to 5 weeks' jail for drink driving.

September 25, 2021, 07:34 PM

People aged 60 & above 'strongly discouraged' from attending religious activities even if vaccinated: MCCY

A maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities.

September 25, 2021, 07:07 PM

All the things I googled while attending my first Covid-19 wedding

Is it offensive if I write ‘keep the marriage clean but the sex dirty’ in guestbook

September 25, 2021, 06:20 PM

ART-positive but physically well employees to 'self-isolate', don't have to take confirmatory PCR tests

Employers should not ask ART-positive but physically well employees to report to the workplace.

September 25, 2021, 05:41 PM

S'pore not reopening borders as it benefits from M'sian workers' spending in S'pore: M'sian workers' association president

There are 13,899 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia on Sep. 25.

September 25, 2021, 04:58 PM

Tan Cheng Bock: Foreign interference legislation shouldn't be rushed through within 3 weeks in Parliament

Tan also questioned if the bill was another means to stifle freedom of expression, alternative views and political discourse.

September 25, 2021, 03:25 PM

IPS Survey: Views on authority, risks & materialism differ between S'poreans of different SES & education levels

Lower-educated Singaporeans see materialism positively.

September 25, 2021, 02:32 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.